Interior/Tenant Improvement Award of Merit: Front Range Community College Westminster Campus Renovations

Front Range Community College Westminster Campus Renovations

Westminster, Colo.

Award of Merit

Owner: Front Range Community College

Lead Design Firm: OZ Architecture

General Contractor: Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Civil/Structural Engineer: JVA Consulting Engineers

MEP Engineer: Cator, Ruma & Associates Co.

Since 2010, Adolfson and Peterson has been renovating the Westminster campus of Front Range Community College. What started out as a $12-million project turned into a six-and-a-half year, $28-million endeavor. Improvements include a new student center for admissions, financial aid and other services. There’s a stylish new student lounge and five new study rooms that can used for clubs and meetings in addition to cramming for exams.

With completion of the project, all student services have been consolidated into one 35,000-sq-ft location. Other efforts included HVAC and structural upgrades, improvements to the building envelope and cosmetic work on classrooms for the sciences, mathematics and other subjects. The Westminster campus occupies a single, quarter-mile-long building, which was occupied throughout the project. The contractor worked closely with campus officials to keep noise, dust and other disruptions to a minimum. The new components enhance services for FRCC’s growing student population.



Related Article: Institutional Work Leads Field of 2017 Best Projects Winners