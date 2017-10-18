Water/Environment Best Project: City of Westminster Pump Stations Improvements

City of Westminster Pump Stations Improvements

Westminster, Colo.

Best Project

Owner: City of Westminster

Lead Design Firm/Electrical Engineer: Burns & McDonnell; Garney Construction

General Contractor: Garney Construction

Controls/Integration: Browns Hill Engineering

Electrical Contractor: Weifield Group Contracting

Generator Subcontractor: Cummins Rocky Mountain

The city of Westminster, Colo., needed to refurbish its water pumping stations to serve more than 100,000 residents. The project included four separate pumping facilities, two of them in residential neighborhoods. That required close coordination with the city and frequent communication with residents. The contractor also worked closely with the city’s electrical staff and building inspector throughout the project.

The strict timeline called for an autumn start, when demand for water in the city was at its lowest, and completion by spring, when it would peak. The project involved complicated traffic logistics. Moving heavy equipment required shutting down city streets and a major highway, which had to be scheduled a week in advance. Working in residential areas also meant restrictions on noise and construction times.

The work on the water-pumping facilities was extensive. At the Jim Baker Pump Station, the aeration-blower building had to be reconstructed. Crews removed all the equipment inside, rebuilt the facility and then reinstalled the control panels and gear.

At the Silo Pump Station, they removed the equipment and replaced it with a 480-volt distribution panel, a step-down transformer and low-voltage power panel. They also replaced the HVAC system.

The North Park and Wandering View pump stations were located on the same property. The contractor brought North Park’s equipment inside the Wandering View building, essentially combining the two pump stations into one. The consolidation required a major renovation of the Wandering View facility, after which new electrical equipment was installed.

Indeed, much of the work involved electrical systems, and the city continuously had its electrical staff on site to make sure quality standards were being met. Both the city’s electrical staff and regular inspectors scrutinized the work to ensure that standards were upheld.

City officials were pleased with the process. “The project team was thoughtful about their scheduling and provided the city with sufficient time to plan for temporary shutdowns and other critical activities,” says city of Westminster senior engineer Julie Koehler.



