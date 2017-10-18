IM Cultural/Worship Award of Merit: Idaho Falls Temple

Idaho Falls Temple

Idaho Falls, Idaho

Award of Merit

Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lead Design Firm: Naylor Wentworth Lund Architects

General Contractor: Okland Construction

Structural Engineer: ARW Engineers

MEP Engineer: Van Boerum & Frank Associates Inc.

Plumbing, HVAC: Bingham Mechanical Inc.

The Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was built more than 70 years ago and due for a massive overhaul. The building had outdated mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; poor traffic flow caused by several additions; and structural issues. Okland upgraded the concrete structure and added a substantial amount of steel to the building.

At the same time, the temple contained beautiful murals that had to be preserved as Okland Construction removed the old finishes and installed new ones. After demolition, crews discovered that the tops of the walls displaying the murals had been damaged during previous renovations and needed to be rebuilt, along with the addition of braces and epoxy anchors. Okland consulted with art experts on how to protect the murals as crews went about their work.

Beneath the building, the team discovered that footings blocked the path of the new HVAC system, an obstacle that required new plans and redesigned ductwork. Then workers found that a 70-year-old water main was severely corroded and had to be replaced. Despite the many surprises, the project was completed on time, and the temple’s members now have a revitalized worship space.



