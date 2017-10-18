Office/Retail/Mixed-Use Development Award of Merit Granite Place at Southlake Town Square
Granite Place at Southlake Town Square
Southlake, Texas
Award of Merit
Owner: Granite Properties
Lead Design Firm: Beck Architecture
General Contractor: Ridgemont Commercial Construction
Civil Engineer: brockettedavisdrake
Structural Engineer: LA Fuess Partners Inc.
Subcontractors: LCR Contractors; Avadek; Sizelove Construction; Trinity Drywall; RPMx; CEC Electrical; Schindler; Texas Sprinkler; Oak Cliff Glass; Venture Mechanical; Howard Kane Plumbing; Enterprise Pre-Cast; Wright Construction; Keystone Steel; Southwest Construction
The $26-million Granite Place is the first Class A office building to be located in the Dallas suburb of Southlake. The building sits next to retail, hospitality and entertainment venues and includes an adjacent five-level parking garage.
Severe storms caused some setbacks, particularly at the brick factory in East Texas, which resulted in brick delivery delays of up to a month. The team shifted the schedule to complete work in other areas until the bricks arrived.
Another challenge was coordinating the work of many different MEP subcontractors in the few feet above the ceilings. To fit all elements into the tight space, designers used Navisworks’ virtual models to avoid clashes.
Related Article: Diverse Projects Named Region’s Best