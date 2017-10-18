Office/Retail/Mixed-Use Development Award of Merit Granite Place at Southlake Town Square

Granite Place at Southlake Town Square

Southlake, Texas

Award of Merit

Owner: Granite Properties

Lead Design Firm: Beck Architecture

General Contractor: Ridgemont Commercial Construction

Civil Engineer: brockettedavisdrake

Structural Engineer: LA Fuess Partners Inc.

Subcontractors: LCR Contractors; Avadek; Sizelove Construction; Trinity Drywall; RPMx; CEC Electrical; Schindler; Texas Sprinkler; Oak Cliff Glass; Venture Mechanical; Howard Kane Plumbing; Enterprise Pre-Cast; Wright Construction; Keystone Steel; Southwest Construction

The $26-million Granite Place is the first Class A office building to be located in the Dallas suburb of Southlake. The building sits next to retail, hospitality and entertainment venues and includes an adjacent five-level parking garage.

Severe storms caused some setbacks, particularly at the brick factory in East Texas, which resulted in brick delivery delays of up to a month. The team shifted the schedule to complete work in other areas until the bricks arrived.

Another challenge was coordinating the work of many different MEP subcontractors in the few feet above the ceilings. To fit all elements into the tight space, designers used Navisworks’ virtual models to avoid clashes.



