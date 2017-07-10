ENR New York Best Project Winners 2017

Judging for ENR New York’s Best Projects 2017 is now complete, and the winners are revealed below.

The winners listed below will be profiled in depth in the September issue of ENR New York, and at an awards presentation on Sept. 27.

This year our panel of industry judges reviewed and discussed 100 projects located throughout New York and New Jersey.

Judges from across the industry evaluated projects based on: on the ability of the project team to overcome challenges, contribution to the industry and community, safety and construction and design quality. Due to the large number of entries, we can only honor a fraction of the projects that are submitted each year, so if your project didn’t win this year, please be sure to submit next year!

Judges were given the option to select any combination of Best Project-level category winners and Award of Merit honorees. Judges will also designate an overall Project of the Year from the Best Project-level winners listed below – we’ll announce that winner in our September issue and at the banquet. Safety winners will also be announced at a later date.

Also at the banquets, we will also take the opportunity to honor the firms that were selected throughout the year as our Owner, Design Firm, Contractor and Specialty Contractor of the Year, as well as the ENR New York’s Legacy Award winners. Hope to see you there!

Airport/Transit

Second Avenue Subway Phase 1, submitted by AECOM Award of Merit: Design-Build Services for the Reconfiguration of Johnson Ave Yard MTA, Long Island Rail Road, submitted by Gannett Fleming Inc.

Cultural/Worship

The Lenfest Center for the Arts, submitted by Lend Lease (US) Construction LMB Inc. Award of Merit: Irish Repertory Theater, submitted by NYC Dept. of Design and Construction

Energy/Industrial

Fort Dix 16.5 MW Landfill Ballast Mount, submitted by Conti Enterprises, Inc.

Government/Public Building

Stony Brook University Toll I & Toll II, submitted by Aurora Contractors, Inc. Award of Merit: Emergency Medical Station 50, submitted by NYC Dept. of Design and Construction

Green Project

Etsy Headquarters, submitted by Gensler

Healthcare

NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, submitted by Gilbane Building Company

Higher Education/Research

The Jerome L. Greene Science Center, submitted by Lendlease (US) Construction LMB Inc. Award of Merit: Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center - Columbia University Medical Center, submitted by Sciame Construction LLC.

Highway/Bridges

Replacement of Kosciuszko Bridge - Phase I, submitted by HNTB New York Engineering and Architecture, PC Award of Merit: Route 18 Bridge over Route 1

Interiors/Tenant Improvement

Boston Consulting Group - 10 Hudson Yards, submitted by Structure Tone Award of Merit: Empire State Building: Tower Reconfiguration Project, submitted by Skanska USA Building Inc.

Landscape/Urban Development

Ford Amphitheater and Seaside Park Community Arts Center, submitted by Hunter Roberts Construction Group, LLC

Office/Retail/Mixed-Use

Princeton Pike Site Development, submitted by AKF Group Award of Merit: 860 Washington Street, submitted by CNY

Renovation/Restoration

New York Public Library Rose Reading Room Restoration, submitted by AECOM Tishman

Residential/Hospitality

56 Leonard, submitted by Lendlease (US) Construction LMB Inc. Award of Merit: 432 Park Avenue, submitted by Lendlease (US) Construction LMB Inc.

Small Project

Training Recreation Education Center (TREC), submitted by ikon.5 architects

Award of Merit: Reconstruction of Union Turnpike Retaining Wall, submitted by SI Engineering, P.C.

Specialty Contracting

Restoration of the Wavertree Historic Vessel, submitted by NYC Dept. of Design and Construction

Sports/Entertainment

United States Tennis Association Arthur Ashe Stadium Retractable Roof, submitted by AECOM Hunt

Award of Merit: Transformation of the New York State Fairgrounds, submitted by M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying, P.C.

Water/Environment