ENR New York Best Project Winners 2017

Judging for ENR New York’s Best Projects 2017 is now complete, and the winners are revealed below.
The winners listed below will be profiled in depth in the September issue of ENR New York, and at an awards presentation on Sept. 27.
This year our panel of industry judges reviewed and discussed 100 projects located throughout New York and New Jersey.
Judges from across the industry evaluated projects based on: on the ability of the project team to overcome challenges, contribution to the industry and community, safety and construction and design quality. Due to the large number of entries, we can only honor a fraction of the projects that are submitted each year, so if your project didn’t win this year, please be sure to submit next year!
Judges were given the option to select any combination of Best Project-level category winners and Award of Merit honorees. Judges will also designate an overall Project of the Year from the Best Project-level winners listed below – we’ll announce that winner in our September issue and at the banquet. Safety winners will also be announced at a later date.
Also at the banquets, we will also take the opportunity to honor the firms that were selected throughout the year as our Owner, Design Firm, Contractor and Specialty Contractor of the Year, as well as the ENR New York’s Legacy Award winners. Hope to see you there!
Airport/Transit
|Second Avenue Subway Phase 1, submitted by AECOM
|
Award of Merit: Design-Build Services for the Reconfiguration of Johnson Ave Yard MTA, Long Island Rail Road, submitted by Gannett Fleming Inc.
Cultural/Worship
|The Lenfest Center for the Arts, submitted by Lend Lease (US) Construction LMB Inc.
|
Award of Merit: Irish Repertory Theater, submitted by NYC Dept. of Design and Construction
Energy/Industrial
|Fort Dix 16.5 MW Landfill Ballast Mount, submitted by
Government/Public Building
|Stony Brook University Toll I & Toll II, submitted by
|
Award of Merit: Emergency Medical Station 50, submitted by NYC Dept. of Design and Construction
Green Project
Etsy Headquarters, submitted by Gensler
Healthcare
|NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, submitted by Gilbane Building Company
Higher Education/Research
|The Jerome L. Greene Science Center, submitted by Lendlease (US) Construction LMB Inc.
|
Award of Merit: Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center - Columbia University Medical Center, submitted by Sciame Construction LLC.
Highway/Bridges
|Replacement of Kosciuszko Bridge - Phase I, submitted by HNTB New York Engineering and Architecture, PC
|
Award of Merit: Route 18 Bridge over Route 1
Interiors/Tenant Improvement
|Boston Consulting Group - 10 Hudson Yards, submitted by Structure Tone
|
Award of Merit: Empire State Building: Tower Reconfiguration Project, submitted by Skanska USA Building Inc.
Landscape/Urban Development
|Ford Amphitheater and Seaside Park Community Arts Center, submitted by Hunter Roberts Construction Group, LLC
Office/Retail/Mixed-Use
|Princeton Pike Site Development, submitted by AKF Group
|
Award of Merit: 860 Washington Street, submitted by CNY
Renovation/Restoration
|New York Public Library Rose Reading Room Restoration, submitted by AECOM Tishman
Residential/Hospitality
|56 Leonard, submitted by Lendlease (US) Construction LMB Inc.
|
Award of Merit: 432 Park Avenue, submitted by Lendlease (US) Construction LMB Inc.
Small Project
|Training Recreation Education Center (TREC), submitted by ikon.5 architects
|
Award of Merit: Reconstruction of Union Turnpike Retaining Wall, submitted by SI Engineering, P.C.
Specialty Contracting
|Restoration of the Wavertree Historic Vessel, submitted by NYC Dept. of Design and Construction
Sports/Entertainment
|United States Tennis Association Arthur Ashe Stadium Retractable Roof, submitted by AECOM Hunt
|
Award of Merit: Transformation of the New York State Fairgrounds, submitted by M.J. Engineering and Land Surveying, P.C.
Water/Environment
|NC-CM03, Newtown Creek WWTP upgrade, submitted by Michael Baker International
|
Award of Merit: Former Town of Salina Landfill Remediation Project, submitted by CHA Consulting, Inc.
