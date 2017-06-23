Allan Myers Selected ENR MidAtlantic's 2017 Contractor of the Year

In addition to featuring the top-ranked general contractors of the year based on 2016 revenue, the August issue of ENR MidAtlantic will also profile Allan Myers as the 2017 ENR MidAtlantic Contractor of the Year.

A fourth-generation family owned business, the entire fourth generation is currently working in the business. The Worcester, Pa-company won the largest project in its history in 2016 – the $2.3 billion Transform I-66 project in Northern Virginia, along with joint venture partners Ferrovial. The firm also jumped to 105 on ENR’s Top 400 Contractors list after being ranked 115 the previous year.

As a self-performing contractor, Allan Myers has more than 2,000 craft and management professionals in the MidAtlantic region, a crucial resource for the firm as the labor force continues to tighten. The heavy civil contractor is also vertically integrated with quarries and asphalt plants. Much of the material they produce is used on their own projects, which gives the firm an edge in operational synergies, schedule, quality and cost. Since 2014, the firm has grown the amount of asphalt plants they operate by nearly 50% to 16 this year.

Allan Myers has six regional offices and is adding a seventh this year in Chesapeake, Va. along with a new asphalt plant on the same site.

Notable projects include:

Transform I-66 project in Northern Virginia:

The $2.3 Billion I-66 Outside the Beltway Project slated to begin next year is a public-private partnership between the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation and private partner, I-66 Express Mobility Partners, a consortium of Cintra, Meridiam, Ferrovial Agroman US and Allan Myers. The project includes 22.5 miles of new express lanes alongside three regular lanes from I-495 to University Boulevard in Gainesville. Express lanes will be dynamically tolled to manage demand for the lanes and provide a reliable, faster trip – available to drivers who choose to pay a toll, and for free to vehicles with three or more people. The project also includes new and improved bus service and transit routes, new and expanded park and ride lots providing convenient access to the express lanes and more than 4,000 new park and ride spaces. Interchange improvements to enhance safety and reduce congestion, including auxiliary lanes between interchanges, where needed.

I-64 Segment II Design-Build:

One of only two highway projects on ENR MidAtlantic Top Projects this year, the project includes widening from two to three lanes in each direction with a 12-ft paved shoulder; four sets of twin bridge widening, including one over CSX and a single EB bridge widening to carry I-64 EB over the existing Merriman Trail.

Baltimore-Washington International Airport Runway 15R-33L Pavement Rehab:

This large, multi-phase project required massive earthwork, extensive utilities construction and relocation, and a challenging, orchestrated paving operation which pulled together many company resources in personnel, equipment and material. The project was comprised of two separate contracts. The initial contract work, which required 12 months to complete, called for moving nearly a half million cubic yards of dirt, much of it to build a new embankment next to the airport’s longest runway. Allan Myers completed the project during a 90-day shutdown.

Readers can learn more about Allan Myers and its projects in the next issue of ENR MidAtlantic.