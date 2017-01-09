ENR MidAtlantic Announces Top Young Professionals for 2017

ENR MidAtlantic is excited to announce its Top Young Professionals for 2017. Formerly known as Top 20 Under 40, the awards program honors individuals who have built extraordinary industry portfolios in just a few short years. In addition, many donate significant amounts of time and expertise to serve their communities.

Each recipient will be profiled in more detail in the February issue of ENR MidAtlantic.

ENR MidAtlantic received 40 entries for this year's competition, so it was a challenge for the judges to narrow the entries to 22. We strongly encourage anyone who submitted but did not win to resubmit next year if the candidate is still eligible – just be sure to save a copy of your entry and add in all the accomplishments to come in 2017!

You can read more about the program and each winner in the print edition. Thanks again to everyone who participated this year.

2017 ENR MIDATLANTIC TOP YOUNG PROFESSIONALS (in alpha order)

Jeffrey Birks, Civil Department Manager at AECOM in Philadelphia

Thomas Crone, Certified Project Manager/Group at Arcadis U.S. Inc. in Hanover, Md.

Curtis Easler, Construction Project Manager at Fluor in Emporia, Va.

Kellie Farster, Project Manager | Director of Building Information Modeling at SK&A Structural Engineers PLLC in Washington, D.C.

Chris Foley, Engineer IV at AECOM in Norfolk, Va.

Kim Forbes, Senior Project Controls Specialist at RK&K in Virginia Beach, Va.

Susan Herbert, Project Manager/Principal In Charge, Arcadis U.S. Inc. in Newport News, Va.

Frank Homer, Project Manager at Whiting-Turner in Chantilly, Va.

Mike Izzo, Vice President at Whitney Bailey Cox & Magnani LLC in Baltimore

Thomas W. Julian Jr., Corporate Counsel & Risk Manager at Centennial Contractors Enterprises Inc. in Reston, Va.

Heath Kearney, Civil/Pipeline Discipline Lead at STV in Douglassville, Pa.

Steven Kuntz, Associate Vice President; Transportation Engineer at Dewberry in Fairfax, Va.

Jeffrey McDonough, Principal Environmental Engineer at Arcadis U.S. Inc. in Newtown, Pa.

Justin J. Mendinsky, Project Manager/Associate at Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc. in Harrisburg, Pa.

Shawn Modar, Vice President at The Rhodes Group in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Greg Moguel, Project Manager at Gannett Fleming Inc. in Virginia Beach, Va.

Joseph Platt, Jr., Senior Project Manager at Traffic Planning and Design Inc. in West Chester, Pa.

Lauren Terpak, Project Engineer at AECOM in Pittsburgh

Alan Todd, Virtual Design and Construction Manager at Barton Malow Company in Richmond, Va.

Ryan S. Townsend, Regional Manager at Kenny Construction Company Allentown, Pa.

Amelia Wehunt, Project Manager, Infrastructure at Timmons Group in Richmond Va.

Seth Young, Senior Traffic Engineer/Associate at STV in Baltimore