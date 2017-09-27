Tax Reform Proposal Would Help Small Construction Companies

Tax bills for most smaller construction companies would be lowered under a broadly outlined tax reform proposal unveiled Sept. 27 by the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans.

But the proposal is a long way from becoming law as many of the details must be worked out by Congress. Democrats immediately attacked the plan as giving too much to the wealthy and not enough to the middle class.

Under the proposal the corporate tax rate would be cut from 35% to 20%, and there would be three individual tax brackets, with rates of 12%, 25% and 35%. Perhaps most importantly to smaller construction firms, the pass-through rate for businesses would be limited to 25%. The pass-through rate, in which an individual pays taxes on revenue from a sole proprietorship, partnership and S-corporation at their individual tax rate, hurts many construction companies which operate such small businesses. Historically, construction has faced the highest effective tax burden of any industry, according to a previous analysis by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

“By lowering the pass-through rate, the plan will reduce the tax bill of thousands of small businesses and help to spur job and economic growth,” Granger MacDonald, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders says.

The proposal’s framework was lauded by the Associated Builders and Contractors.

“The equivalent rate reduction envisioned in the framework for businesses on both sides of the code, paired with a broader tax base, moves toward ABC's vision of fair treatment for all companies regardless of size, structure or sector,” says ABC president and CEO Michael D. Bellaman.

There is much work to be done, however, Bellaman and others cautioned.

“This is the beginning of what is going to be a complex process,” says Dave Bauer, senior vice president for the American Road & Transportation Builders. He says he doesn’t expect the final product to look like what has been proposed.

“There’s a lot of unanswered questions here,” says Steve Hall, vice president of government affairs for the American Council of Engineering Companies. “And that list gets longer the more we look and think about it.”

Hall notes the proposal would eliminate the “section 199” deduction for domestic production that ACEC helped create. In the proposal released by the White House, the deduction is called unnecessary because, “domestic manufacturers will see the lowest marginal rates in almost 80 years. In addition, numerous other special exclusions and deductions will be repealed or restricted.”

The proposal would allow companies to expense all capital expenses for five years, a measure Bauer says his group supports.

The first step in the tax overhaul, Congressional Republicans said during a Sept. 27 press conference, is for an upcoming budget resolution to include language instructing the appropriate House and Senate committees to turn the framework into legislation. As the proposal stands how, however, Republicans are likely to face opposition from Democrats at every step.

Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, the relevant committee for tax reform in that chamber, said Sept. 27 that the proposal would enable tax cuts for the “ultra-wealthy and multinational corporations by gutting Social Security and Medicare.” Several Democrats echoed those concerns.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, however, called the proposal “vital and urgent. “For all of us, this is a now or never moment. The choice before us is really clear.”

While the proposal may be a work in progress, at least it is progress, many noted. “It’s a step in an evolution process and there’s going to be more steps in this process,” says Hall. “But if it means that the ball is now in Congress’s court to start to fill these details in, and to try to assemble a package that can pass the House and pass in the Senate, that’s a good thing. We want this process to move forward.”