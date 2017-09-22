Maryland Governor Proposes $9B Toll-Lane Plan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a $9-billion plan to add toll lanes to three major highways in the area between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., and use a public-private partnership to carry out much of the plan.

The proposal, which Hogan, a Republican, unveiled on Sept. 21, calls for adding four new express toll lanes to the 42-mile Maryland stretch of the Capital Beltway (Interstate 495); I-270, which runs from the Beltway through northwestern suburbs of Washington, D.C.; and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (Maryland Route 295).

Hogan, in a statement, touted the plan as “absolutely transformative” and said it “will substantially and dramatically improve our state highway system and traffic in the region.”

Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn said the arteries are “three of the most congested highways in the state.”

The state says the $9-billion proposal would be the largest highway P3 in North America to date.

The Maryland Dept. of Transportation has issued a request for information from private firms interested in submitting proposals for the P3, which would entail designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining the new lanes.

That request covers the I-495 and I-270 portions of the plan. Responses are due by Dec. 20. The state DOT emphasizes that the document isn’t a formal solicitation.

The Baltimore-Washington Parkway part of the proposal would require the state to clear an additional hurdle—having the U.S. Dept. of the Interior transfer to Maryland the portion of the parkway that it owns.

Maryland has built express toll lanes before—on part of I-95 that runs from Baltimore northeast.