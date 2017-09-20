Rains Wash Away Some of MYR Group's Profits

Bad weather helped wash several millions in profits at MYR Group Inc. during the second quarter, stymying the big electrical contractor’s work on a pair of key projects in the Midwest.

Consolidated gross profit fell to 7.7%, or $27.5 million, in the second quarter, down from 12%, or $31.4 million, in the second quarter last year, according to quarterly numbers released by the company.

MYR (NASDAQ:MYRG) took $2.8 million in charges on the midwestern projects, one of which was hit with “approximately 50 days of rain in this last quarter on one project as we attempted to finish it up,” Rick Swartz, MYR’s chief executive officer, told stock analysts, according to a transcript of the call published by Seeking Alpha.

The rainout lowered productivity, required extensive work to repair damaged roads, and triggered “unbudgeted costs associated with right of way requirements,” according to the company’s second quarter earnings release.

Both projects were for long-term clients of MYR, which is based in Rolling Meadows, Ill.

“The weather towards the end of the project, that last six months really, and especially towards the end of this quarter, kind of put the brakes to the whole project and made us incur that additional cost,” Swartz said.

“The weather was huge,” he said.

Construction on both projects in the Midwest is now complete, with MYR having hired a consultant to hammer out settlements with a few landowners, said Tod Cooper, MYR’s senior vice president and chief operating officer.

MYR also took a $2.6-million charge on a transmission and distribution project in Canada due to a series of delays the company contends have been beyond its control.

Pending Claims and Change Orders

While MYR is now on track to complete its work on the Canada by the end of September, the company still has issues to sort out, Cooper said, including pending claims and change orders.

“We are prepared to take those to the next level if we cannot settle with the client,” Cooper said.

MYR also opened new offices in a bid to grow, which took a toll on short-term profits, Swartz said.

MYR’s backlog has jumped 33.1% from the second quarter compared to the same period in 2016, to $632.5 million, up from $475 million previously.

Looking forward, Swartz said the company expects to gain momentum in the “back half of 2017” due to a “healthy backlog, a steady bidding climate in both our T&D and C&I market segments and a variety of viable project opportunities in new and existing markets.”