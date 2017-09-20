Exotic Cap of Atlanta Stadium Opened Slowly Before Game

Work to fully automate the kinetic oculus of the roof of Atlanta’s $1.5-billion Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which opened late last month, will continue through the fall, says developer-operator AMB Group LLC. But for a football game on Sept. 17, AMB showed players and fans the sky through the roughly 385-ft x 310-ft opening in the 14.5-acre roof. For the “debut,” it took nearly two hours to part the cap’s eight triangulated panels, which are engineered to open or close in about 10 minutes. AMB declined to elaborate on the details of the tardy full operation of the kinetic cap, other than to point to stadium construction delays that put off roof commissioning.