Vegas Flood-Control District Starts First of 20 Projects

A flood-control project underway in southwest Las Vegas is just one of many planned for the metropolitan area over the next several years, says Erin Neff of the Clark County Regional Flood Control District. The $3.8-million Duck Creek project should be finished in February, she says. Contractors are placing concrete box culverts to direct water to other parts of the system. In all, the district is overseeing 20 projects, costing $132 million. Those jobs include two locations of the Las Vegas Wash: a freeway channel on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas and the Pittman North Detention Basin in Henderson. In 2018, the district will begin work on a $22-million, 170-acre detention basin, south of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and west of Arville Street in Las Vegas, according to fiscal planning documents.