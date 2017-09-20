Autodesk Folds Startup's Program Into BIM-CM Platform

Boston-area tech startup ManufactOn is partnering with Autodesk Inc. to integrate its prefabrication production, materials and supply-chain management software into Autodesk’s BIM 360 construction-management platform. The partnership was announced on Sept. 18, along with a Series A investment round in which ManufactOn raised $2.5 million from existing investor Brick & Mortar Ventures, a venture capital fund focused on technology for construction.

Autodesk and another venture capital firm focused on construction, WND Ventures, also contributed to the funding round. ManufactOn says its cloud and mobile software-as-a-service platform helps construction firms better plan, track and manage prefabrication and regular materials handling by making the supply chain more transparent to both general contractors and their specialty-trade partners.