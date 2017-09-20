FinanceBusinessProject deliveryRiskContractor Business Strategy

Investor Conference Airs Aborted Indiana P3 Risks

investor conference

P3s Explored Construction finance experts debate risks and strategies in a changing era of public-private project funding at investment firm D.A. Davidson’s Sept. 19 conference in Chicago. Photo by Jeff Yoders for ENR

September 20, 2017
Jeff Yoders
KEYWORDS construction risk / D.A. Davidson / public-private partnerships
Reprints
No Comments

Continued construction risk in public-private partnerships was a key topic for financing experts on a panel hosted by investment firm D.A. Davidson as part of its annual investor conference, held in Chicago on Sept. 19.

“There are two types of equity investors that usually get into P3s,” said Bryan Kendro, vice president of project development at Star America Infrastructure Partners and a former project executive for the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation’s Bridges Rapid Renewal P3. “There are those getting in during design when there’s a lot of risk and those looking to recycle cash to insurance companies and pension funds within one or two years of the project starting.”

Much of the discussion focused on the 1-69 project in Indiana, which began as a P3 and later had to be taken over by the state transportation agency. Indiana assumed control in June of the nearly $476-million P3 to complete a 21-mile highway section that was two years behind schedule. The state terminated the contract with a developer led by Isloux Corsan, Spain, and named Walsh Group, a former project competitor, as construction manager to complete the work. Panelists said that irrational bidding and not enough qualifications led to project-execution problems.

“We are seeing RFQ requirements changing on these projects due to 1-69,” said Mitchell D. Holzrichter, a partner at Chicago law firm Mayer Brown. “The owners saw this as an opportunity to save money, and the contractor could not deliver the project for the price they bid.” Sue Lee, an infrastructure finance expert and senior managing partner at Ernst & Young, said the project has caused DOTs, states and municipalities to take a harder look at the qualifications of bidders.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Jeff Yoders

Chicago's Flexible, Transforming Theater Space

KC Council Taps Under-the-Radar Team for $1B Airport Makeover

Jeff-yoders
ENR Midwest Editor and Associate Technology Editor Jeff Yoders has been writing about design and construction innovations for 16 years. He is a two-time Jesse H. Neal award winner and multiple ASBPE winner for his tech coverage. Jeff previously launched Building Design + Construction's building information modeling blog and wrote a geographic information systems column at CE News. He also wrote about materials prices, construction procurement and estimation for MetalMiner.com. He lives in Chicago, the birthplace of the skyscraper, where the pace of innovation never leaves him without a story to chase.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article