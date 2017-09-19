MidwestMidwest Construction ProjectsFeatures

Midwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in St. Louis

Total Spending on Track to Grow Sharply in 2017 and Then Hold Steady in 2018

Most sectors will increase in 2017, but only non-building activity is expected to increase in 2018.

September 19, 2017
City Grill

Lance CageLance Cage
Managing Principal
HOK St. Louis

“There’s a really healthy amount of work going on locally,” Cage says. HOK is part of a team that was recently shortlisted for a $1-billion design-build project in North St. Louis for the National Geospatial Agency. Other team members include Clark Construction and JE Dunn.

“Health care is really big right now,” he adds. “We are doing a major two-phase expansion with BJC of their campus, and SSM Health and St. Louis University Hospital are also doing a major $500-million expansion right now.”


Firm in Focus

HOK St. Louis
10 S. Broadway, St. Louis
CEO: Bill Hellmuth
Employees: 180
Founded: 1955
What’s New: BJC HealthCare is the largest employer in St. Louis. HOK is currently working on a $1-billion, two-phase expansion of BJC’s Washington University School of Medicine campus.

