Midwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in St. Louis

Lance Cage

Managing Principal

HOK St. Louis

“There’s a really healthy amount of work going on locally,” Cage says. HOK is part of a team that was recently shortlisted for a $1-billion design-build project in North St. Louis for the National Geospatial Agency. Other team members include Clark Construction and JE Dunn.

“Health care is really big right now,” he adds. “We are doing a major two-phase expansion with BJC of their campus, and SSM Health and St. Louis University Hospital are also doing a major $500-million expansion right now.”



Firm in Focus

HOK St. Louis

10 S. Broadway, St. Louis

CEO: Bill Hellmuth

Employees: 180

Founded: 1955

