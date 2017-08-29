Collapsing Alpine Railroad Tunnel Forces German Contractor To Bury TBM

German engineers are entombing a multimillion dollar tunnel boring machine in concrete to prevent the continuing collapse of a major railroad into the tunnel the TBM was driving.

A section of international Rhine Valley Railroad started sinking in mid-August as the 10.9-m-dia, 93-m-long bentonite machine worked a few meters below in ground that had been supposedly stabilized by freezing.

The 4.3-km-long Ratsatt tunnel forms part of a new section of line between Karlsruhe, Germany, and Basel, Switzerland.

The ill-fated Hydroshield machine set off heading south on the twin tunnel’s east bore from a pit at Ötigheim north of Rastatt in May 2016. The west tube machine followed that September. Both machines were located in soft terrain below groundwater level, according to their German maker, Schwanau-based Herrenknecht A.G.

After the settlement was reported on Aug. 12, the main contractor started filling around 150 m of the tunnel behind the TBM with concrete through boreholes.

A joint venture of Ed. Züblin A.G., Stuttgart, and Essen-based Hochtief Solutions A.G. is building the tunnel under a $370-million contract awarded by the state railroad infrastructure company DB Nezt A.G. in August 2014.

Alarming ground settlement occurred at Niederbühl towards the south end of the tunnel. At that point, there is only about 5 m of soil between the surface and the top of the TBM, according to DB Netz.

To stabilize this sensitive section, a subcontractor had frozen some 200 m of the tunnel route by this May. The second TBM was due to reach this location by November.

DB immediately stopped rail traffic between Rastatt and Baden-Baden causing major disruption to local, national and international traffic.

The line will remain closed till October while the tunnel is stabilized and the Rhine Valley Railroad track reinstated, accroding to DB. “Tunnel safety and the safe operation on the Rhine valley are clearly in the foreground,” said Dirk Rompf, Chief Executive Officer of DB Netz.