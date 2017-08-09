Pulse: Project News for the Week of August 14, 2017

Planning

Arizona The Planning Center, a developer, is getting ready to convert the 138-acre Lazy K Ranch, in Marana, to a residential subdivision, comprising 178 single-family homes, ranging in size from 6,000 to 11,200 sq ft at a scale of 1.3 homes an acre. The former dude ranch stopped operating in 2007. The project has been valued at between $25 million and $50 million. The Planning Center, 110 S. Church Ave., Tucson, 85701. DR#17-00662210.

Georgia The Aviagen Group is planning to build the Aviagen Hatchery, at Brooks County Industrial Park in Quitman. The single-story, 65,000-sq-ft structural steel-frame building will serve as a new parent stock hatchery. Nabholz Construction Services has been chosen as the general contractor. The project is valued at $18 million. Aviagen Group, 920 Explorer Blvd., N.W., Huntsville, Ala. 35806. DR#12-00452121.

Oklahoma Pointe Vista Development LLC is planning to build the Lake Texoma Hotel & Convention Center at the Lake Texoma State Park, in Kingston. The project has been valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Pointe Vista Development, LLC, 12428 Chickasaw Pointe Rd., Kingston, 73439. DR#16-00403554.

Pennsylvania Penn State University is planning to construct a 37,000-sq-ft education center, an 11,200-sq-ft conservatory and a 6,200-sq-ft planetarium within the university’s arboretum. The complex will serve as a gateway for visitors. Gund Partnership is the designer. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Penn State University, Office of Physical Plant, Attn: Jeanne Higgins, 200 Physical Plant Bldg., University Park, 16802. DR#12-00669187.

Tennessee The Nashville Zoo at Grassmere is planning to construct a 44-acre African exhibit, which will include a boat ride through the different animal exhibits. Valued at $30 million, the project will progress in two phases. PJA Architects is the designer of the project. Nashville Zoo at Grassmere, 3777 Nolensville Rd., Nashville, 37211. DR#14-00594877.

Washington Capstone Dexter LLC is planning to build phase two of Dexter Station North, in Seattle. The seven-story, 211,607-sq-ft building will contain 170 residential units and 90 below-grade parking spaces. The existing on-site structure will be demolished. Weber Thompson is the designer of the project, and JTM Construction has been chosen as the general contractor. The project’s value has been estimated at between $25 million and $50 million. Capstone Dexter LLC, 1101 Fourth Ave., Seattle, 98101. DR#16-00549586.



Missouri The Missouri Dept. of Transportation and the Illinois Dept. of Transportation are planning to build a new Champ Clark Bridge across the Mississippi River between Pike County, Mo., and Pike County, Ill. The four-lane bridge will replace the existing two-lane, 2,238-ft-long bridge, which was erected in 1926. A design-build team of HNTB Corp., which will provide design services, and Massman Construction Co., which will serve as the prime contractor, has been selected to design and build the new bridge. The estimated construction cost is $60 million. Missouri Dept. of Transportation, Attn: Keith Killen, Project Director, 1711 Highway 61 South, Hannibal, 63401. DR#17-00529781.

New York Chai Builders has started to construct the Pavion Apartments on a 4-acre former industrial site, at 60 Cedar Hill Ave. in Nyack. The complex will include two three-story buildings, containing 135 units, 70 indoor parking spaces, a clubhouse and an outdoor swimming pool. DCAK–MSA Architecture designed the project, which has been valued at $30 million. Chai Builders, 19 Spear Rd., Ramsey, N.J. 07446. DR#17-00537887.



Minnesota 8/23 The Dept. of Veterans Affairs is seeking bidders to construct Community Living Cottages at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center in St. Cloud. The project entails constructing 18,000 sq ft of new building space to contain two 10-bed communities with private bathrooms. The project’s value has been estimated at between $5 million and $10 million. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Attn: Allen Brown, Project Manager, 708 S. Third St., Minneapolis, 55415. DR#17-00584914.

Louisiana 8/25 The City of New Orleans is seeking bidders to carry out a 28-bed expansion at the Youth Study Center Detention Center, located at 1100 Milton St. Nano LLC is the designer of the project, which has an estimated value of $15.9 million. City of New Orleans, Purchasing Dept., Attn: Bryan Williams, 1300 Perdido St., New Orleans, 7012. DR#17-00701167.

Nevada 9/5 The City of Henderson is seeking bidders to construct the third phase of the Pittman North Detention Basin and Outfall. This phase comprises a 1,431-acre-ft detention basin, a 230-ft-wide labyrinth weir, and a probable maximum flood spillway, outlet structure and outfall facility, consisting of reinforced-concrete box culverts extending north to Bermuda Road and an open channel extending east along the south side of St. Rose Parkway to the existing culvert near Starr Road. The project is valued at $18.7 million. City of Henderson, Attn: Albert Jankowiak, Engineer, 240 S. Water St., Henderson, 89015. DR#17-00713690.



