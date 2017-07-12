Worker's Fatal Fall at Detroit Arena Believed To Be a Suicide

The June 28 fatal fall of an electrical worker at the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit is being considered a possible suicide. “After a review … we have reached a preliminary conclusion that this was not the result of a construction-related accident,” said Ryan Maibach, CEO of project contractor Barton Malow-Hunt/White of the death of Michael Morrison, 46, who fell 75 ft. Witnesses claim he had not been wearing fall-protection gear. “We’re leaning toward a suicide,” said Detroit Police spokesman Michael Woody. The arena is set to open in September.