AECOM Set to Add Shimmick to Construction Group in $175-M Deal

Seeking to beef up construction capacity in California and nearby states following passage of recent large infrastructure-funding ballot issues, AECOM has inked an agreement to acquire Oakland, Calif.-based Shimmick Construction Co. Inc. for $175 million, the new parent said on July 6. The deal is set to close at the end of September. Shimmick, which has 1,000 employees, ranks at No. 158 on ENR’s list of the Top 400 Contractors, reporting $470.4 million in 2016 contracting revenue, primarily in the transportation sector. AECOM says the firm has $1.35 billion in backlog and that it worked on projects such as the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, the Gerald Desmond Bridge replacement in Long Beach, Calif., and the E320 South Bellevue extension in Seattle. AECOM did not disclose details on Shimmick’s integration with its other contracting units or a new corporate title for Paul Cocotis, the contractor’s chairman and CEO.