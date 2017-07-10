Midwest People: Construction business updates for 7/17

HDR has promoted Bernie Arseneau to director of its highways and roads unit in Minneapolis. Arseneau will guide the firm’s strategies for growing such areas as traffic engineering, bridge design, program and asset management and transportation technology.

“Dramatic changes in transportation are certain to occur during the next decade, not only from emerging technologies like autonomous and connected vehicles but also from holistic planning that includes full, life-cycle analyses,” Arseneau says.



James W. Thomson has been named vice president and managing principal for AECOM’s Midwest region’s buildings and places practice, part of the firm’s design and consulting services group. Thomson brings 23 years of experience in health care design to his new role. He previously worked for HDR.



Shawn Wilcockson has joined Cardno Inc. as a senior project manager in its Chicago office. He will focus on managing natural resources and environmental sciences projects within the utilities and infrastructures markets. Wilcockson has more than 10 years of experience in land, water and wildlife resource management. He is an experienced manager with expertise in environmental regulation compliance, permitting, best management practices and working as a liaison with local, state and federal agencies.

“Cardno and our clients are going to benefit from the expertise and background Shawn will bring to a wide range of projects,” says Anngie Richter, regional manager. “Shawn has outstanding experience developing and implementing projects with a number of our partners and that background will serve our clients well.”



James Zwolensky has joined Quinn Evans Architects, Ann Arbor, Mich., as a senior associate. Zwolensky, who has more than 25 years of experience in the planning and design of higher education, government and commercial facilities, will assume a senior management role on major projects. His portfolio includes work for the University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Lawrence Tech University and Grand Valley State University.

“I am excited by the experience and enthusiasm Jim brings to our firm,” says Ann Dilcher, principal. “His leadership on academic projects strengthens our team and builds on our award-winning work on campuses in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic.”



Chicago-based Quandel Consultants recently added three engineers to its staff: James R. Push, chief transportation engineer; James LeVan, senior transportation engineer; and Dean Smith, senior structural engineer. Push, LeVan and Smith add a combined 68 years of experience to the railroad and transit consultancy.



Gilbane Building Co. has hired Jerry Albom as a project executive in its Chicago office. He has more than 30 years of experience both on the estimating and operations sides of the construction business, most recently serving in the capacity of lead estimator. Albom has estimated and built both private and public projects in various market sectors, including mixed-use, residential, hospitality, commercial and public building.



OHM Advisors has appointed James Houk as the firm’s board chairman for 2017-2018. Houk is vice president of OHM’s planning and urban design department and managing director of the firm’s Ohio offices. Houk, a 38-year design industry veteran, takes the reigns from Daniel Fredendall, who retired as chairman after 24 years of board service. Houk merged his Columbus, Ohio-based design firm, Bird Houk Collaborative, with OHM Advisors in 2010 and has since been a member of the executive leadership team. Before co-founding Bird Houk, he was a vice president in the land planning and landscape architecture studio of NBBJ.

The company also announced the following new board members: Kent Early, David Zimmerman and Eric Sieczka. Early serves as OHM’s director of municipal engineering and is a member of the firm’s shareholder team. Zimmerman is managing principal for DR Zimmerman Consulting, with more than 40 years of architecture and engineering industry experience. Sieczka is chairman, president and CEO of Epsilon Imaging.



William Hime, a nationally recognized expert in the chemistry, properties and analysis of cement, mortar and concrete, and former senior principal with Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, died in Glenview, Ill., on June 6. He was 91.

Hime joined WJE in 1984 when the company acquired the firm that he had co-founded, Erlin-Hime Associates. The EHA group became the WJE Materials Science and Engineering Group, which brought in-house petrographic and chemical analysis capabilities to WJE for the first time.

“Bill will be remembered by those close to him as a mentor, a tireless worker and a visionary,” says William J. Nugent, WJE president and CEO. “He will be remembered in the industry as a man with almost limitless knowledge about cements and concrete and a true pioneer in applying chemistry to help solve concrete and related materials problems.”