Structural Engineers Publish New Version of Design Standard

The American Society of Civil Engineers has published a new edition of its structural design standard, Minimum Design Loads and Associated Criteria for Buildings and Other Structures. ASCE/SEI 7-16 contains an entirely new chapter that covers tsunami design provisions—important to Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon and Washington. The standard also includes new seismic maps that reflect updated National Seismic Hazard Maps, new wind-speed maps that indicate reduced wind speeds for much of the U.S., and new snow maps that incorporate regional snow data for areas that previously required site-specific case-study zones.