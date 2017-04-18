RiskSafety Health
Construction Accidents

Safety Data: Noon Presents the Hour of Greatest Danger

New AGC report provides a revised view of the most potentially lethal time of day

Fatalities_time_of_day.png
April 18, 2017
Richard Korman
KEYWORDS construction accidents / construction risk management / Construction Safety
Reprints
No Comments

Unlike previous research into construction fatalities, a new review of three years of Labor Dept. data found that most occur between 10 am and 3 pm, with a peak at noon.

Conducted for the Associated General Contractors by a team at Virginia Tech, the researchers parsed fatality reports from 2010 to 2012.

The study comes at a time of rising concern about the persistence of fatalities despite decades in which construction, along with other industries, has improved its safety record. According to the report, this study of fatalities drills down more deeply into the details of the individual accidents and their contexts.

Previous studies had found that the hours of 9 am to 1 pm were the deadliest at construction jobsites. Prior studies also found that the rate of fatalities decreased at noon.

How should employers make use of the information?

Employers could distribute bulletins to workers pointing out the new findings, the study report suggests. Employers could also consider scheduling additional toolbox talks or safety meetings around noon, especially on Wednesday or Thursday, when the report found that fatalities also crest.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Richard Korman

When the Safety Danger Signals Are Misread

How 'Normal' Activities Led to Three Fatal Construction Accidents

Richard-korman

Richard Korman is Deputy Editor of ENR.com. Expertise: Web, Business, Risk Management

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article