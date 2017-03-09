Fluor COO Will Depart to Become CEO of Dutch Giant Arcadis

Peter Oosterveer, stepping down as Fluor Corp. chief operating officer, will return to his native Holland in April to take over as new chief executive of global engineering giant Arcadis, according to the companies' announcements on March 8 and 9.

Oosterveer, who will retire from the contractor on March 31, will fill a permanent slot left vacant since last October when Neil McArthur left Arcadis because of unspecified differences with its supervisory board. Chief Financial Officer Renier Vree has been interim CEO since then.

Arcadis said that Oosterveer will become CEO at its next annual shareholders meeting on April 26 "for a period of four years."

Oosterveer, 58, is "a seasoned international leader, who understands our sector and has a proven track record in leading a global business in the engineering industry," said Arcadis Chairman Niek Hoek in a statement. He had been Fluor COO since 2014 and previously led its energy & chemicals business.

Fluor did not name a COO successor. The company said that Chairman and CEO David Seaton, about 55, would take on that additional role. According to company sources, the COO position will not be filled.

Fluor also said that Chief Financial Officer Biggs Porter, 64, will retire by year-end, when a successor is named. He joined the firm in 2012.