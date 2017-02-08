Greek Firm Hires TechnicFMC For $1.3B Israeli Gas-Field Job

Greek energy firm Energean has selected France’s TechnipFMC for front-end design of the Karish and Tanin gas fields, off Israel’s Mediterranean coast.

Energean said that, by midyear, it would submit a development plan for the two adjacent fields, estimated at $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion. Energean hopes to begin production in 2020.

The plan will include specifications for a floating production storage and off-loading facility that will link to a 90-kilometer pipeline to Israel’s coast.

Israeli sources said TechnipFMC also was likely to carry out the project.

In late December, Energean acquired the two separate licenses from Houston-based Noble Energy Inc. and Israel’s Delek Group for the fields that have estimated resources of 2.4 trillion cu ft of gas and 25 million barrels of light crude, all earmarked for Israeli domestic use.