$1B Spend Seen for California Car Chargers

Three California utilities would spend a total of $1 billion building electric-vehicle infrastructure under plans submitted on Jan. 20 to the state Public Utilities Commission. The proposals were sparked by a 2013 executive order from Gov. Jerry Brown (D) calling for 1.5 million zero-emissions vehicles in the state by 2025. The plans, from Southern California Edison, Pacific Gas and Electric, and San Diego Gas and Electric, call for new urban vehicle-charging stations for cars and buses; residential charging stations; installation of charging equipment at major ports; and new rates to encourage use of electric vehicles. Only Southern California Edison has proposed spending $554 million on the program. The three utilities already are spending $200 million on electric-vehicle infrastructure. If the plans are approved, the utilities would be able to charge customers for the work.