In Tumultuous Year, Europe Sees Trump Election as an Aftershock

Donald Trump’s stunning election as the next American president generated as much surprise across the Atlantic as it did in Democratic strongholds on the east and west coasts of the U.S. But for Europeans, Trump’s triumph was only one more aftershock in a year of political seismic upheaval. It began in June as voters in the U.K. narrowly elected to leave the European Union. Smaller nations such as Bulgaria and Estonia saw their incumbent governments topple before insurgent campaigns. Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi resigned after his constitutional reforms failed.

France, Germany and Holland all face elections in 2017. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seen in some quarters as the last leader holding the line for free-trading liberal democracy, multilateralism and the erstwhile establishment consensus. Germany’s open door policy toward Syrian refugees and the December terrorist truck attack in Berlin have undercut her reelection campaign. France and Holland are bracing for serious challenges from far-right candidates: Marine le Pen in France and Geert Wilders in the Netherlands.

“Is it a film? A reality show? A dream?” asked leading German newsmagazine Der Spiegel the morning after Trump’s win in November. The publication did point out one of Trump’s campaign planks was a large infrastructure program, expected to trigger a construction boom, even though specifics are so far lacking. Bloomberg television quoted Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser’s apparent willingness to work with the new Trump administration. “We must see what we can do together,” Kaeser said. “Let’s proceed positively.” The pragmatic CEO pointed out that the U.S. is Siemens’s biggest single market.

German real estate news organization Immobilien Zeitung picked up the theme a week later, with a tongue-in-cheek comment that Trump’s infrastructure investment plans had to be pleasing to construction companies—and that DAX-listed firms could supply the concrete for his border wall with Mexico. DAX is the Frankfurt stock index of 30 blue-chip German firms. Project and engineering giant HOCHTIEF, based in Essen, saw its stock price rise 8% the day after the election. The company itself wouldn’t declined to elaborate on the run-up. “It’s impossible to communicate regarding the questions you’re asking as the answers could have a possible impact on our share price,” HOCHTIEF spokesman Martin Bommersheim told ENR.

Other European firms followed HOCHTIEF’s lead—Skanska in Sweden, VINCI and Bouygues in France, Salini Impregilo in Italy all declined comment on what a Trump presidency will mean to their respective companies. Kypros Pilakoutas, however, a professor of construction engineering, entrepreneur and structural concrete expert at the University of Sheffield in the U.K., says the large engineering and construction multinationals base their long-term planning in large part on large, government-funded projects that are largely.

Several months after the vote, Europe is still waiting to see what will come from Brexit in the way of E&C work, though the Theresa May administration’s coming to a deal over the Hinkley Point nuclear plant and Nissan investment in the UK may give some hints.

“You might expect companies in times of uncertainty to start planning for higher risks, or even downsize. European politicians would normally behave in the same manner, that is be financially cautious,” Pilakoutas says. “I somehow doubt that they will be stay cautious for long. I suspect that they will try and deal with uncertainty and instability with positive financial stimuli such as investing in public infrastructure projects. It is a more difficult option to do a U-turn on overall austerity.” That may come later, he adds. “Some large construction companies, especially the more optimistic ones, will think this way.”

There may be reason to be so, at least if you’re going by recent robust commentary in the U.K. Even a few weeks before the U.S. election BBC Radio Four’s Briefing Room program was asking key panelists about Infrastructure: the Roads to Recovery? “Roads, railways, flood defenses,” a voice intones. “Airport capacity. Power stations. Waste facilities. Broadband networks.” The United Kingdom is 24th in the world in terms of the quality of its infrastructure, points out Michelle Baddeley, professor of economics and finance at University College London and a behavioral economist. “U.K. productivity is flagging because there is insufficient investment in infrastructure.”

There certainly seems to be some momentum behind large-scale infrastructure investments. But on both sides of the Atlantic uncertainty remains. Volatility on both economic and political fronts seems assured for the near future. In putting a bit of a damper on hopes for an infrastructure boom in Immobilien Zeitung, Bankhaus Lampe analyst Marc Gabriel casts a reminder that outgoing President Obama also declared for infrastructure investment, and it took two years for something to happen.

Organization for Economic co-Operation and Development (OECD) economists show a rosier outlook, however. Speaking to the Huffington Post’s Lennart Pfahler about the forecast, Bergischen Universität Wuppertal economist Paul Welfens says the U.S. economy is going to expand if Trump pushes through a combination of major infrastructure spending combined with corporate tax-cutting. “Construction companies from Canada, Germany, France and Great Britain will be among the big winners, because they have experience with public-private partnerships in infrastructure. On the whole, these countries will also benefit from an upswing in the U.S. economy.”

The dwindling year 2016 is one that confounded forecasters and pollsters in the U.K., the U.S. and now Italy, says Gordon Masterton, future infrastructure chair at the University of Edinburgh and project representative on the ₤15 billion ($19 billion) London Crossrail project. Big corporations now find themselves in an uncomfortable world of heightened uncertainty. “The larger the organization, the greater the need to have confidence in planning: not least to satisfy Wall Street and the stock exchanges that their strategies are robust enough to cope with the unexpected,” Masterton says. “On the other hand some smaller organizations may see opportunities arising from the new uncertainties. Those bold enough may be able to capture market share.”

Masterton says successful businesses can cope with external change, but it can be a severe stress test if that change all comes at once. “Those with operations in the U.K., the U.S. and Italy must be overloading their corporate strategists right now,” he says. Continuing uncertainty means many businesses may be adopting a wait-and-see approach. Under the so-called "hard Brexit" scenario, trading arrangements between the U.K. and the rest of Europe will be significantly more complex and the free movement of skilled people constrained. “Europe will also be watching carefully for signals from the emerging Trump administration on any change to the prevailing trading conditions. It can't be easy to second-guess what that might look like.”

For construction companies, Masterton says the early sentiment in the U.S. seems to be cautiously confident: that promises of increased spending on infrastructure will flow through into contracts. “A prudent forecaster for the next five years look-ahead would be waiting for evidence of this in the first 100 days or so,” he adds. “One change that appears to be common across all the outcomes—one that has caught out the conventional forecasters—is an increasing distrust of incumbent politicians,” he says. “Change for the sake of change has prevailed. This has added to the uncertainty. It'll be tough to strategize with confidence for the next five years. Companies need to build that into their risk-profiling."