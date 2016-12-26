Two Consortiums Picked for East African Power Plant Project

Two foreign-fronted consortiums have been awarded contracts for the construction of the 80-MW Rusumo Hydropower project in East Africa that is meant to reduce electricity costs and promote renewable power in Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

A consortium of Germany’s Rusumo Falls Andritz Hydro GmbH and India’s Andritz Hydro Pvt Ltd has been picked by Rusumo Power Co. Ltd (RPCL), as the preferred bidder for the $75-million design, supply, and installation and commissioning of electromechanical equipment for power generation at the $468-million power plant located on the Rusumo Falls, where Kagera River forms a boundary between Tanzania and Rwanda.

RPCL, a publicly financed and owned special purpose vehicle of the three countries, which signed the two contracts, also picked a joint venture of China’s CGCOC Group and Jiangxi Water & Hydropower Construction Co. Ltd for the $47-million contract for design, supply and installation of hydromechanical equipment at the power plant.

The Rusumo hydro project, which will receive $340 million in World Bank financing, also includes transmission lines serving the national grids in the three countries. This component, which is financed by the African Development Bank at a cost of $121 million, involves the construction of three high voltage 220-kV transmission lines from Rusumo Falls power station, located 160 km by road southeast of Rwanda’s capital Kigali, to the load centers of the national grids.

The longest line, at 164 kilometers, will connect the dam’s hydropower station and Gitega sub-station in Burundi, passing through Tanzania. A 114-km line will be constructed to Shango substation near Kigali in Rwanda. Tanzania’s Nyakanazi substation will be connected to the power station with a 94-km line.

The power plant’s facilities, except the substation, such as intake structure, headrace tunnel, surge tank, tunnel trifurcation, surface powerhouse and tailrace channel, are on the right bank of Kagera River in Tanzania while the river’s diversion works are on the left side of the bank in Rwanda. The project’s dam and power plant will function as run-of-river scheme, which eliminates the need for an upstream water storage reservoir according to a project brief by RPCL.

RPLC has picked the joint venture of Canada’s AECOM and France’s ARTELIA as the owner’s engineer for the project, which is set to break ground in the last week of January 2017.

The joint venture edged out India’s Energy INFRATECH, UK’s SWECO/MOTT MACDONALD, Germany’s EDF/Lahmeyer, France’s TRACTEBEL/SOFRECO and Germany’s FICHNER GMBH CO & KG.

The electricity to be generated from the power plant, which is expected to be completed in 36 months, will be shared equally among the three countries, with each getting an estimated 26.6 MW. With the completion of the power plant, Burundi, Rwanda and Tanzania hope to increase the number of people with access to electricity by 5.4% (520,000 people), 4% (467,000) and 0.34% (159,000) respectively.