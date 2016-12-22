China Enacts Law Making Owners Liable for Jobsite Accidents

China is implementing changes legal measures to hold business owners personally liable for hazardous conditions at worksites. The State Administration of Work Safety, which proposed the law amendments, said business owners would also face criminal prosecution once the law becomes operational.

The move follows 179 deaths in five major accidents over the past three months. The highly publicized events prompted a government move to force business owners and managers of state-owned enterprises to beef up worksite safety and supervision. The government has also indicated it is ready to close down mines that are unable to ensure worker safety despite repeated accidents.

The number of accidents and deaths due to worksite accidents is startling. At least 66,000 people died in 282,000 work safety accidents across China in 2015, the work safety administraiton said. In November alone, the country saw 4,804 work safety incidents that led to the deaths of 3,479 people. The number of incidents and that of people killed were down by 4.5% and 6.3% year-on-year, it said.

Many of these accidents result in deaths and injuries to small number of people and attract little attention by the largely government controlled media. But a series of recent accidents which killed dozens of people on each occassion has given a wake-up call to the authorities. "Previously the authorities were only focusing on the actual damage," Yu An, vice-president of the China Administrative Law Society and a professor at Tsinghua University told the local media. "Given that certain actions are capable of resulting in major harm to the public interest, criminal charges are appropriate."

Accidents galore

The latent accident took place in a steel store in Putuo District of Shanghai when four people were killed on Dec. 18. The men were arranging steel panels at the store when the plates tilted over and burried them. The police said they may have suffocated, as they were struck under the panels for a long time. Store workers told local media that each panel weighed 50 kg — a full shelf of panels that fell on them would weigh more than four tons. There were no reports of any equipment being used for handing the panels.

This follows a major collapse of an unfinished cooling tower and scaffolding at a power plant in Jiangxi province that killed 74 people last November. Police investigators said the steel and concrete structures collapsed onto a row of workers' hostels due to a heavy avalanche. At least 86 miners were killed in recent incidents in Chongqing, Heilongjiang province and the Inner Mongolia autonomous region. In September, 18 workers lost their lives in a coal mine explosion in China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

Corruption kills

An important reason for frequent accidents in the prevelance of unlicensed mines, inadequate supervision at construction sites, and refusal of contractors and site owners to invest in safety infrastructure and automation because labor cost is much lower. These practices are made possible because it costs much less to greese palms of corrupt officials than it put up the necessary facilities, sources said.

The former head of the State Administraiton of Work Safety, Yang Dongliang, is now facing a trail for bribe taking and embezzlement of public funds at a Beijing court. The prosecution allege that Yang took $4 million in bribes when he worked as vice mayor of Tianjin city.

A worried Chinese President Xi Jinping recently said that no effort should be spared to prevent accidents. Officials at all levels to keep in mind that "development should not come at the cost of safety." Regulators should focus on containing and preventing major accidents, and seek comprehensive solutions to resolve problems and eliminate the root causes in the work safety sector, Xi said.

Experts are saying that merely making laws and tightening official supervision may not be enough. "To me, safety management is all about whether safety technologies are in place. It is important to identify all the sources of risks and monitor them in real time," Ling Wen, an academician at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, told the local media. For example, coal mines can be made safe by making arrangements for monitoring gas density in real time and establishing an alarm system to evacuate miners before the density reaches dangerous levels. "We need all workers to realize where the risks lie and how to avoid or fix them before going into the shaft," he said.