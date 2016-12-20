Feds Finalize $500M Grant for Texas Airport Rail

Nearly $500 million of Federal Transit Administration capital investment grant funding has been finalized for TEX Rail, a new 27-mile commuter-rail line to connect downtown Fort Worth to Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. The $1-billion project is set to begin service in late 2018, operating mostly on tracks owned by Dallas Area Rapid Transit or freight lines. Seven new stations are planned. Also part of the project are more than 40 new or modified bridge structures, including an 1,800-ft-long, single-track crossing at the Trinity River. DFW Airport and the municipalities that will be served by TEX Rail also are funding the project.