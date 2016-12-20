Pulse: Project News for the Week of Dec. 26, 2016

Planning

Colorado The Aurora Housing Authority is planning to construct Peoria Crossing Apartments. The four-story, 86,935-sq-ft, transit-oriented development will include 40 townhouse units and 180 apartments, an 8,000-sq-ft common area and 12,000 sq ft of commercial space. Humphries Poli Architects is the designer, and Palace Construction Co. has been chosen as the general contractor. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Aurora Housing Authority, Attn: Elizabeth Gundlach Neufeld, Director of Development, 2280 South Xanadu Way, Aurora, 80014. DR#14-00705131.

Illinois Competitive Power Ventures Inc. is planning to build the Three Rivers Electric Generating Energy Center, a natural-gas power plant in Goose Lake Township. The plant will include two combustion turbines, two heat-recovery steam generators and one steam turbine. Construction is expected to start in 2018 and be completed by 20201. Competitive Power Ventures Inc., Attn: Gary Lambert, President and CEO, 8403 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md. 20910. DR#16-00546102.

North Carolina Paces Properties LLC and White Point Partners are planning to redevelop the former Highland Park Mill building in Charlotte into a mixed-use development called Tompkins Hall. The project will entail converting the 135,000-sq-ft building into a 20,000-sq-ft food hall, 80,000 sq ft of office space, and 35,000 sq ft of additional restaurants and retail; the project also will involve demolishing a modern addition to the existing building. Perkins & Will Architects Inc. is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Paces Properties LLC, Attn: Steven Heitz, Vice President, 2850 Paces Ferry Rd., S.E., Atlanta, Ga. 30339. DR#15-00684881.

Texas The First Presbyterian Church of Dallas Foundation is planning to convert 508 Park Ave., a long-empty three-story building, into one component of Encore Park, an arts mecca, including a museum of street culture, an art gallery, a recording studio, a film screening area and an event space. Erected in 1929 and owned for many years by the Warner Brothers, the building was the site of a legendary 1937 recording session by blues musician Robert Johnson. The project is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. First Presbyterian Church of Dallas Foundation, 408 Park Ave., Dallas, 75201. DR#14-00684492.

Washington The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning to construct a fish passage facility at Mud Mountain Dam, which is located on the White River in Enumclaw. The project is valued at $25 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Monique Paano, Contract Specialist, 4735 E. Marginal Way South, Seattle, 98134. DR#16-00677328.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Kentucky Gray Construction has begun building the Fritz Winter North America LP Foundry and Production Plant in Franklin. The 240,000-sq-ft plant, which will produce disc-brake rotors, is located at the intersection of Highway 31 West and Carr Road. The project has been valued at $100 million. Gray Construction, 10 Quality St., Lexington, 40507. DR#15-00696853.

Maryland Cape Environmental Management Inc. has begun constructing a hydrant fuel facility at Andrews Air Force Base. The work will involve constructing a two-outlet direct fueling system, two 397-kiloliter aboveground fuel storage tanks, a 114-liter-per-second pump house, and a fuel filter-separator facility, transfer pipeline and fueling apron. The project has been valued at $17.2 million. Cape Environmental Management Inc., 5301 Buckeystown Pike, Frederick, 21704. DR#15-00626469.

New Hampshire PC Construction Co., as the construction manager, is carrying out a modernization project at the Dover High School & Regional Career Tech Center in Dover. Construction is expected to be completed by September 2018. HMFH Architects designed the project, which has been valued at $32 million. PC Construction Co., 131 Presumpscot St., Portland, Maine 04103. DR#09-00420387.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Georgia 1/10 The U.S. Dept. of Labor is seeking bidders to construct a new Job Corps campus to replace the existing Job Corps Center in Atlanta. The project entails clearing the 25-acre site, which currently is wooded; placement of the primary electrical system; construction of stormwater management ponds and erection of 11 buildings, totaling 226,000 sq ft. The project is valued at $70 million. U.S. Dept. of Labor, Attn: David Stephens, 200 Constitution Ave., N.W., Washington, D.C. 20210. DR#16-00669785.

Nevada 2/16 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders to construct airfield pavements at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. The project will entail using 86,100 sq meters of 15-in. to 18-in. (medium load design), 700-psi flex-strength portland cement concrete for aircraft parking ramp. The project also includes 66,100 sq m of asphalt shoulders, base and sub-base, drainage systems, apron lighting, pavement marking, earthwork and grading, and preformed compression joint seals. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Sandra Oquita, 915 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, Calif., 90017. DR#16-00723539.

