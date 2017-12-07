Scoot-judy

ENR Southeast Announces 2018's Top Young Professionals

Ashly Coggins, who is implementing a first-of-its-kind comprehensive safety planning application across Fluor, is pictured here emphasizing the importance of proper protective gear. (Photo courtesy Ashly Coggins)

December 7, 2017
Scott Judy
By now, readers should be well aware of ENR’s annual program recognizing the construction industry’s up-and-coming leaders, Top Young Professionals. The contest, conducted by each of ENR's Regional Publications, seeks to recognize young professionals who represent the "Best-of-the-Best" in their construction and design careers through their individual leadership and by giving back to their industry and communities. Recently, ENR’s Oct. 30, 2017 Top 20 Under 40 cover story and accompanying series of videos recognized the magazine’s first national class of honorees arising from the regional competition.

Here, ENR Southeast announces its 2018 group of Top Young Professionals. Listed below in alphabetical order, this year’s class represent the “best of the best” from across the Southeast region. We’ll have more information about each of this year’s honorees in the January 8/15 issue of ENR Southeast.

For now, congratulations to each member of this year’s Southeast Top Young Professionals class!

Tyler Baumgardt - project director, AECOM Hunt, Atlanta
Saurabh Bhattacharya - vice president, South Atlantic regional manager, Parsons Corp., Peachtree Corners, Ga.
Kyle Burgett - project director, Fluor, Cartersville, Ga.
Ashly Coggins - construction area manager, Fluor, Clayton, N.C.
Christopher Colangelo – president, Sequoia Services, LLC, Greensboro, N.C.
Catalina Echeverri - project manager, Gannett Fleming, Miami
Kristen Harwood - project engineer, Rodgers Builders, Inc., Charlotte
Ed Hauser - vice president/division manager, Brasfield & Gorrie, Birmingham, Ala.
James Hoffman - project manager, VHB, Orlando
Michael Joslyn - project manager, Suffolk Construction, Miami
Caleb Linn - operations manager, PCL Civil Constructors, Inc., Raleigh, N.C.
Claudia Mazzocchetti - associate, Thornton Tomasetti, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Biren Patel – president, Biren Patel Engineering, LLC, Atlanta
Pardis Pishdad-Bozorgi - assistant professor, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta
Kelly Roberts - principal, senior engineer, Walter P Moore, Atlanta
Chris Russo - senior engineer, Atkins, Orlando
Amanda Sahlstrom - senior engineer, Georgia Power, Atlanta
Brent Strength - vice president/group manager - industrial and Manufacturing, JE Dunn Construction, Atlanta
Iana Tassada - vice president/group manager – aviation, JE Dunn Construction, Atlanta
John "Nathan" Yancey - Atlanta project leader, Hargrove Engineers + Constructors, Atlanta

