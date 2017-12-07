ENR Southeast Announces 2018's Top Young Professionals

By now, readers should be well aware of ENR’s annual program recognizing the construction industry’s up-and-coming leaders, Top Young Professionals. The contest, conducted by each of ENR's Regional Publications, seeks to recognize young professionals who represent the "Best-of-the-Best" in their construction and design careers through their individual leadership and by giving back to their industry and communities. Recently, ENR’s Oct. 30, 2017 Top 20 Under 40 cover story and accompanying series of videos recognized the magazine’s first national class of honorees arising from the regional competition.

Here, ENR Southeast announces its 2018 group of Top Young Professionals. Listed below in alphabetical order, this year’s class represent the “best of the best” from across the Southeast region. We’ll have more information about each of this year’s honorees in the January 8/15 issue of ENR Southeast.

For now, congratulations to each member of this year’s Southeast Top Young Professionals class!

• Tyler Baumgardt - project director, AECOM Hunt, Atlanta

• Saurabh Bhattacharya - vice president, South Atlantic regional manager, Parsons Corp., Peachtree Corners, Ga.

• Kyle Burgett - project director, Fluor, Cartersville, Ga.

• Ashly Coggins - construction area manager, Fluor, Clayton, N.C.

• Christopher Colangelo – president, Sequoia Services, LLC, Greensboro, N.C.

• Catalina Echeverri - project manager, Gannett Fleming, Miami

• Kristen Harwood - project engineer, Rodgers Builders, Inc., Charlotte

• Ed Hauser - vice president/division manager, Brasfield & Gorrie, Birmingham, Ala.

• James Hoffman - project manager, VHB, Orlando

• Michael Joslyn - project manager, Suffolk Construction, Miami

• Caleb Linn - operations manager, PCL Civil Constructors, Inc., Raleigh, N.C.

• Claudia Mazzocchetti - associate, Thornton Tomasetti, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

• Biren Patel – president, Biren Patel Engineering, LLC, Atlanta

• Pardis Pishdad-Bozorgi - assistant professor, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta

• Kelly Roberts - principal, senior engineer, Walter P Moore, Atlanta

• Chris Russo - senior engineer, Atkins, Orlando

• Amanda Sahlstrom - senior engineer, Georgia Power, Atlanta

• Brent Strength - vice president/group manager - industrial and Manufacturing, JE Dunn Construction, Atlanta

• Iana Tassada - vice president/group manager – aviation, JE Dunn Construction, Atlanta

• John "Nathan" Yancey - Atlanta project leader, Hargrove Engineers + Constructors, Atlanta