Calbert named ENR Southwest Legacy winner

ENR Southwest is proud to announce that our regional editors have selected Bo Calbert as the recipient of the 2018 Legacy Award.

This award is given annually to an individual in the region who has achieved a lifetime legacy of service in design and construction.

With input from past winners and the other regional editors around the U.S., we considered each candidate’s contribution to the construction industry, as well as their involvement in the community at large.

Calbert was president of McCarthy’s Southwest operations from 2000 to Jan. 1, 2017. He was nominated for the Legacy Award by his successor, Justin Kelton.

He is a former project manager, regional director and executive. Under his leadership, McCarthy’s southwest operations developed outside of Arizona, and into Nevada and New Mexico. During that time, annual regional revenue has grown from $190 million to $351 million in 2015, up from $345 million in 2011, but down from $440 million in 2013.

Calbert was named Executive of the Year by the Construction Finance Managers Association and was named to the inaugural list of Most Admired Leaders by the Phoenix Business Journal.

He advises the Alliance for Construction Excellence and the president of Scottsdale Community College. He is a board member of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, Greater Phoenix Leadership, and part of the Associated General Contractors’ Project Delivery Committee.

Under his stewardship, the firm’s Arizona division was also the 2014 ENR Southwest General Contractor of the Year.

We will have more on Calbert in the January issue of ENR Southwest.