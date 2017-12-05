Midwest Construction NewsBuildingsConstruction methodsMidwestRisk

Silverdome Upper Level Finally Falls in Demolition Retry

Pontiac_silverdome_demolition.jpg

The top section of the Pontiac Silverdome was successfully imploded Monday, Dec. 4, 2017 in Pontiac, Mich., a day after a failed attempt. Photo: Tanya Moutzalias/The Ann Arbor News via AP

December 5, 2017
Jeff Yoders
KEYWORDS Explosive demolition / Pontiac Silverdome
Reprints
No Comments

In the end, the stubborn stadium's upper level finally succumbed to explosive demolition at 4 pm eastern time on Dec. 4.

When crews detonated explosives attached to structural supports of the top ring of the Pontiac Silverdome on Dec. 3, hundreds watched with rapt attention. The stadium that formerly hosted Wrestlemania III and Detroit Lions home games, however, refused to cooperate as the upper ring did not budge.

“What happened (on Sunday) was we had the columns set with kickers and we had the eight main steel supports set with shaped charges,” says Rick Cuppetilli, executive vice president of Detroit-based Adamo Group Inc., the demolition contractor which also brought down the Georgia Dome recently.

“The shaped charges were supposed to cut the steel supports and then the kickers do their job and down it goes," says Cuppetilli. "For some reason, the eight shaped charges had something wrong with their detonation cord. We still don’t know what. The kickers all went off but without the cutting of the steel, the structure wasn’t going to come down. Today, we rewired the shaped chargers, tried again and the whole thing came down.”

Excavators will clean up the debris, break and pulverize the interior bowl and clear the site next. Cuppetilli said a bit more of the interior came down than was planned in the second blast, which successfully brought down the upper ring of the stadium.

The Silverdome has not hosted any events since a 2013 roof collapse and was demolished to make way for a mixed-use development.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Jeff Yoders

SOM's Moore: KCI Airport Design Evolving, Convenience a Focus

KCI Single Terminal Referendum Overwhelmingly Passes

Jeff-yoders
ENR Midwest Editor and Associate Technology Editor Jeff Yoders has been writing about design and construction innovations for 16 years. He is a two-time Jesse H. Neal award winner and multiple ASBPE winner for his tech coverage. Jeff previously launched Building Design + Construction's building information modeling blog and wrote a geographic information systems column at CE News. He also wrote about materials prices, construction procurement and estimation for MetalMiner.com. He lives in Chicago, the birthplace of the skyscraper, where the pace of innovation never leaves him without a story to chase.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article