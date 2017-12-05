Award of Merit K-12 Education: Desert Hills Middle School

Desert Hills Middle School

Kennewick, Wash.

Award of Merit

Owner: Kennewick School District No. 17

Lead Design Firm: Design West Architects PA

General Contractor: Fowler General Construction Inc.

Civil Engineer: Meier Inc.

Structural Engineer: Lochsa Engineering

MEP Engineer: DEI Electrical Consultants

Desert Hills Middle School became more than a single construction project; the 110,000-sq-ft building on a 28-acre campus is now a prototype school design for the district.

The $25.6-million facility was completed on a tight 15-month timeline. The team met construction sequence challenges, material availability concerns and even planned the furniture move-in to ensure the fall 2017 school year started on time. The building design is a combination of one- and two-story spaces with a central gymnasium core that opens to a student commons area. Its compact footprint integrates with the rolling site topography and merges with competition fields and an eight-lane, all-weather track. The 16-ft-wide main corridor promotes efficient circulation for the 900 students.



Related Article: Top Projects Reflect Innovation, Creativity