2017Northwest Construction ProjectsFeaturesNorthwestBest Projects
ENR Northwest's 2017 Best Projects

Award of Merit K-12 Education: Desert Hills Middle School

Desert Hills Middle School

Desert Hills Middle School became more than a single construction project; the 110,000-sq-ft building on a 28-acre campus is now a prototype school design for the district.

PHOTO COURTESY OF COOPER ATKINSON OF COOP PHOTOGRAPHY FOR DESIGN WEST ARCHITECTS

December 5, 2017
KEYWORDS ENR Northwest Best Projects
Reprints
No Comments

Desert Hills Middle School
Kennewick, Wash.          
Award of Merit

Owner: Kennewick School District No. 17
Lead Design Firm: Design West Architects PA
General Contractor: Fowler General Construction Inc.
Civil Engineer: Meier Inc.
Structural Engineer: Lochsa Engineering
MEP Engineer: DEI Electrical Consultants

Desert Hills Middle School became more than a single construction project; the 110,000-sq-ft building on a 28-acre campus is now a prototype school design for the district.

The $25.6-million facility was completed on a tight 15-month timeline. The team met construction sequence challenges, material availability concerns and even planned the furniture move-in to ensure the fall 2017 school year started on time. The building design is a combination of one- and two-story spaces with a central gymnasium core that opens to a student commons area. Its compact footprint integrates with the rolling site topography and merges with competition fields and an eight-lane, all-weather track. The 16-ft-wide main corridor promotes efficient circulation for the 900 students.


Related Article: Top Projects Reflect Innovation, Creativity

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article