Mountain States Pulse: Construction bids for the week of December 11, 2017

Planning

Washington

Sound Transit is in the planning stage for a $850-million to $1.2-billion project to extend light rail from the Angle Lake station at South 200th Street in SeaTac, Wash., to the Kent/Des Moines station. The corridor is about 7.6 miles long and parallels state route 99 and Interstate 5. Project elements include a double-track guideway, three elevated stations, three parking structures, civil and sitework, roadways and transit systems. Sound Transit, Nick Datz, Project Manager, 401 S. Jackson St., Seattle, 98104-2826. DR#12-00464851.



Bidding

Oregon

The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs is expected to announce bid results Dec. 31 for a $100-million project of seismic renovations for buildings 100 and 101 at the Veterans Hospital in Portland. The design-bid-build project will tackle dangers from falling tiles from the facade in a seismic event. Building 100 is 680,392 sq ft and building 101 is 129,692 sq ft. U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs, Ronald Ferrer, Contracting Officer, 1175 Nimitz Ave., Ste. 200, Vallejo, Calif., 94592-1003. DR#17-00559661.

Washington

Cornerstone General Contractors Inc. will accept subcontracting bids through Dec. 14 for a new Juanita High School in Kirkland. The $82-million, 217,000-sq-ft project will replace and expand the main academic building and provide site upgrades. Cornerstone General Contractors Inc., Bryan Gormley, Project Manager, 11807 N. Creek Parkway South, Ste. 102, Bothell, 98011-8804. DR#16-00451154.

