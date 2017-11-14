Midwest Pulse: Construction bids for the week of Nov 11

Planning

Indiana

Res-Polyflow is planning a plastics-to-fuel energy-recovery facility in Ashley. The Perry, Ohio-based company will initially invest $90 million to construct an 80-acre production facility adjacent to Interstate Route 69 in Ashley, with plans to fully invest up to $181.94 million into building and equipping the operation by 2019. The $182-million project is still in the planning schematics stage with architect Shambaugh & Son. Construction is slated to begin in the second quarter of 2018. Res-Polyflow, 8584 E Washington, Ste. 304, Chagrin Falls, Ohio, 44023. DR#20-1600401804.

Iowa

The University of Iowa is planning construction of its on-campus Art Museum in Iowa City. The BNIM design for the $50-million, 45,000-sq-ft museum will have three stories above grade, underground parking and a structural steel frame. The project is in the design development stage targeting a spring 2018 construction start. University of Iowa Design & Construction Services, On Campus - South of Library, Iowa City, 52240. DR#20-1400687727.

Kansas

Hancock Farms Inc. is planning a Heartland Foods-branded distribution center. It will include a 2-million-sq-ft warehouse, manufacturing and distribution facility on a triangular-shaped, 123-acre piece of land. The project is approved and in planning schematics with a start date yet to be determined. Hancock Farms Inc., 907 3rd Ave., Hancock, Wis., 54943-9533. DR#20-160072249.

The city of Louisburg is planning a sewage treatment plant. Engineer Larkin Lamp Rynearson is still in the design stage of the $16-million, design-build project, with bidding expected in late 2018. City of Louisburg, 215 S. Broadway St., Louisburg, 66053-4084. DR#20-1700582131.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com. To see an updated list of projects bidding in the Midwest, visit enr.com/midwest.