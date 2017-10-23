Higher Education/Research Merit: Midwestern University College of Veterinary Medicine Equine and Bovine Center

Midwestern University College of Veterinary Medicine Equine and Bovine Center

Glendale, Ariz.

Award of Merit

Owner/Developer: Midwestern University

Design Firm: DWL Architects + Planners Inc.

General Contractor: Chanen Construction Co.

Civil Engineer: DRW Engineering

Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

MEP Engineer: LSW Engineers

Landscape Architect: GBtwo Landscape Architecture Inc.

Located in Glendale, Ariz., the Equine and Bovine Center is a teaching, research and diagnostic facility. The 70,000-sq-ft structure, part of the College of Veterinary Medicine for Midwestern University College, can accommodate 20 horses, 20 cows and other animals.

According to developers, this facility makes “innovative and efficient use” of passive climate controls needed to provide large-animal housing in the desert environment; those include peaked shade canopies and strategically placed walls.

The building’s peaked form is inspired by the desert sun. Spaces feature breezeways, each partially enclosed by staggered walls that offer shade but still allow outdoor views.

Another feature includes stalls and sheds equipped with advanced audio-visual systems. Large, glass-enclosed viewing areas at multiple levels encourage students to observe procedures without interrupting instruction while at the same time allowing two-way communication with smart boards and technology.



