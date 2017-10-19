Colorado Health Care Award of Merit: HCA Swedish Medical Center Neuro Expansion and Renovation

HCA Swedish Medical Center Neuro Expansion and Renovation

Englewood, Colo.

Award of Merit

Owner: Hospital Corp. of America (HCA)

Lead Design Firm: Perkins+Will

General Contractor: JE Dunn Construction

Civil Engineer: Redland

Structural Engineer: L.A. Fuess Partners Inc.

MEP Engineer: WSP

Subcontractors: Glover Masonry Corp.; Kenny Electric Service Inc.; Level 5 Drywall LLC; Metropolitan Glass Inc.; Rolling Plains Construction Inc.; Western States Fire Protection Co.; Wylie Steel Fabricators Inc.; Cummins Rocky Mountain LLC; Apollo Inc.

JE Dunn’s expansion of Swedish Medical Center in Englewood is the largest upgrade in the hospital’s recent history. The project added two floors and 40 patient rooms. It also renovated the intensive care unit, creating space for 18 beds, and updated the lobby and first and second floors. In addition, crews revamped the HVAC system, all while the hospital was fully operational.

New and remodeled space totaled 35,000 and 21,000 sq ft, respectively. The project also upgraded the central utility plant. Crews replaced the cooling tower, chiller, condensing water pumps and chilled water pumps. The team demolished the carpentry and paint shops to make way for a 3,000-sq-ft generator and switch-gear room.



Related Article: Institutional Work Leads Field of 2017 Best Projects Winners