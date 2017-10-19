Colorado Cultural/Worship Award of Merit: Silverthorne Performing Arts Center

Silverthorne Performing Arts Center

Silverthorne, Colo.

Award of Merit

Owner: Town of Silverthorne

Lead Design Firm: OZ Architecture

General Contractor: Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Structural Engineer: JVA Consulting Engineers

Other Design Firms: Tetra Tech; D.L. Adams Associates; Delet LLC

Subcontractors: Douglass Colony Group LLC; Encore Electric Inc.; Superior Drywall Inc.; Three Bros. Concrete Inc.; St Thomas Steel; Lundquist Associates Inc.

The new Silverthorne Performing Arts Center represents the beginning of a master plan for culture and entertainment in Silverthorne, Colo. It’s both a performance venue and an educational center, with two theater labs that can be used as classrooms for dance, music and other performance arts. The center houses two theaters that nearly triple the capacity for the local Lake Dillon Theater Co., which partnered with the city to create the project.

The building also contains several back-of-house areas for costume design, set construction and rehearsal space. Designated areas provide space for artwork—including sculptures, wall pieces and installations. In this way, the new center merges the visual and performing arts in a mountain community that’s seeking its place on the Colorado cultural scene.



