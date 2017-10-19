IM Sports/Entertainment Award of Merit: Utah State University Maverik Stadium Westside Renovation

Utah State University Maverik Stadium Westside Renovation

Logan, Utah

Award of Merit

Owner: State of Utah DFCM

Lead Design Firm: Method Studio

General Contractor: Okland Construction

Civil Engineer: Civil Solutions

Structural Engineer: Reaveley Engineers + Associates

MEP Engineer: Van Boerum & Frank Associates

Electrical Engineer: Spectrum Engineers

Electrical: Cache Valley Electric

State’s Maverik Stadium included a four-story press box with 24 private suites and more than 700 premium seats. There’s a state-of-the-art center for both broadcast and print media, and a 300-person, 5,000-sq-ft club lounge that doubles as the athletes’ training table during weekday lunches. Aside from the amenities for fans and players, upgraded facilities include home-and-visiting booths for coaches, a camera booth for coaches, a writing press suite, radio and television booths, a visiting athletic director’s suite, and booths for the scoreboard operator, replay operator and public-address announcer. Additional enhancements include an expanded concourse with more restrooms and upgraded concessions. There are also new video boards on the north and south ends of the stadium and a new public-address system. The improvements will help attract fans, players and media coverage to Utah State’s football program.



