IM Residential/Hospitality Best Project: Stein Eriksen Residences

Stein Eriksen Residences

Park City, Utah

Best Project

Owner: Regent Properties

Lead Design Firm: Think Architecture

General Contractor: Layton Construction Co.

Structural Engineer: BHB Engineers

MEP Engineer: Harris Mechanical

Consultant: Ensign Engineering and Land Surveying Inc.

Electrical: Hunt Electric

Subcontractors: Ceco Concrete Construction LLC; Fetzer Architectural Woodwork; Geneva Rock Products Inc.; Harris Mechanical Intermountain; RJ Masonry Inc.; Rocket Steel Construction LLC; Standard Drywall Inc.; Superior Tile & Marble Inc.

The Stein Eriksen Residences include 39 luxury ski-in/ski-out condominiums built on the slopes of Deer Valley Resort’s Last Chance and Silver Dollar ski trails, located within a mile of the Stein Eriksen Lodge and Park City. The development offers amenities and services that include a ski valet, fitness center, pool, spa, restaurant, bar and lounge and an outdoor terrace. Luxury is the hallmark; in the words of the contractor: “Think Greenwich, Connecticut, at 8,500 feet.”

On the outside, the residences feature natural stone veneer and reclaimed wood siding. Steel railings encircle balconies equipped with outdoor spas. The 18-ft floor-to-ceiling windows provide ample light. Master bedroom suites boast steam showers and walk-in closets. Bathrooms are finished with marble, travertine, limestone or quartz. The kitchens feature Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.

Because the area is so expensive, the contractor had to work hard to attract subcontractors and skilled labor. Getting workers and materials to the jobsite typically took an hour each way. Staffing and delivery challenges affected the budget, which exacerbated the task of value-engineering a project whose only acceptable standard was top-of-the-line.

With construction occurring during a Utah mountain winter, weather problems piled up like fresh powder. Every level had to be waterproofed as the project progressed, requiring extra staffing and construction time. The project team constantly patrolled the jobsite to build both communication and morale in the frigid climate. The contractor dedicated many temporary laborers on an almost full-time basis to snow removal and deployed dozens of space heaters to keep crews comfortable.

The severe weather was also the focus of the contractor’s safety program. Special orientation sessions helped each crew understand the risks of working in snow, rain and cold at high altitudes. Workers were taught how to avoid slips and how to keep their body cores and extremities warm and frostbite-free. Crew members also received instruction on the importance of drinking large amounts of water while working in cold temperatures and at high altitudes.



Related Article: Institutional Work Leads Field of 2017 Best Projects Winners