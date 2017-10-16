MidAtlantic Pulse: Construction bids for the week of Oct 23

Planning

Delaware

Linde LLC is renovating its industrial gas plant in Claymont. The $100-million project includes demolishing several buildings and various concrete foundations. A new air-separation unit will be installed. A permit was recently issued for selective demolition, but general permits had not been issued as of Sept. 27. Work could start by the end of 2017 and be completed by 2019. Linde LLC, 600 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, 19703. DR#201600693742v3.



District of Columbia

DC Events is planning the RFK Stadium Multi-Purpose Community Fields & Support Building at 2400 East Capitol St. NE. The $12.6-million project would include youth athletic fields as well as a 2,900-sq-ft maintenance/storage support building, parking, pavilion and restrooms. Preliminary planning is in progress and schedules are pending approvals. DC Events, 801 Mount Vernon Pl., NW, Washington D.C., 20001-3614. DR#201700762520v1.



Maryland

B.F. Saul Co. is considering building the $100-million Saul Center/1500-1616 Rockville Pike Redevelopment in Rockville. The project has six retail parcels and calls for as much as 2.8 million sq ft of total development with 1,865 residential units, 431,000 sq ft of offices, 473,000 sq ft of retail space and a 9,000-sq-ft theater. Ten buildings range from 20 to 180 ft tall. The project also would include a 1.1-acre park. The project is under review by the owner and county officials. Advancement is pending the owner’s decision to proceed. Torti Gallas and Partners is the architect. B.F. Saul Co., 8401 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase, 20815-5803. DR#201700775127v1.

