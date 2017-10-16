Former DDOT Director Takes Role at Louis Berger

Louis Berger named former District of Columbia Dept. of Transportation director Leif Dormsjo as senior vice president for infrastructure asset management.

Dormsjo, who will be based in the company’s Washington, D.C. office., will oversee public and private transportation facilities and infrastructure assets for domestic clients such as the Florida Turnpike facilities and the SH-130 toll road in Texas. Dormsjo will serve on the firm’s global public-private partnership council.

Working with public sector leaders, government officials, contractors, concessionaires and private financiers on P3 projects, Dormsjo experience includes managing large-scale infrastructure programs and operations. At DDOT, he worked on infrastructure delivery, local transit service, highway asset management, emergency response, bicycle and pedestrian programs and parking operations. He helped launch the D.C. Streetcar project and the Street Light Modernization project, the District’s first public-private partnership.

Before joining DDOT, Dormsjo served as deputy secretary for the Maryland Dept. of Transportation, where he worked on the state’s 16-mile light-rail project know as the Purple Line. Before that, he was chief of staff for the Baltimore Dept. of Transportation and a operations analyst for the Baltimore mayor’s office.

“As a public-sector champion for public-private partnerships during his tenure at DDOT and MDOT, Leif has demonstrated an ability to bring together public and private interests to solve community challenges from public safety to urban mobility,” Jim Stamatis, Louis Berger’s chief executive, said in a statement. “His unique perspective, experience and understanding of both the public sector and private sector needs are a valuable addition to both our infrastructure asset management practice and our global P3 team.”