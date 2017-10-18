Manufacturing Award of Merit: Farmer Brothers Headquarters

Farmer Brothers Headquarters

Northlake, Texas

Award of Merit

Owner: Farmer Brothers Co.

Developer: Stream Realty

Owner’s Representative: Faithful+Gould

Lead Design Firm: RGA Architects Inc. (Shell Building), Gensler (Headquarters Interior)

General Contractor: EMJ Construction Corp.

Civil Engineer: Pacheco Koch Engineers

Structural Engineer: Hart Gaugler & Associates Inc.

Manufacturing/Process Engineer: Haskell Co.

LEED Consultant: Entegrity

Landscape Architect: Bella Firma

Farmer Brothers’ 28-acre Northlake headquarters is a part of the relocation of the company’s main operations from Torrance, Calif., to Texas.

The $90-million project integrates three distinct facilities –– a 258,338-sq-ft distribution center, a 194,438-sq-ft coffee-production facility and 84,823 sq ft of office space, all under one roof.

Built using traditional methods, including site-cast, tilt-up concrete walls and steel structural systems, the building celebrates the company’s 100-year-old tradition of producing and distributing coffee with a design that incorporates rich, warm colors.

The design-build delivery required fast-paced decision-making and extensive coordination among all team members. Additionally, custom web-based information controls such as cloud storage and sharing, teleconferencing and FTP sites helped the team deliver the project on time and on budget.



