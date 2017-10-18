Residential/Hospitality Best Project: T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center

T. Boone Pickens Hospice and Palliative Care Center

Dallas

Best Project

Owner: Presbyterian Communities and Services

Lead Design Firm: Faulkner Design Group

General Contractor: Linbeck Group LLC

Civil Engineer: Brockette/Davis/Drake Inc.

Structural Engineer: KWS Structural Consultants

MEP Engineer: Murray & Associates

Architect of Record: PRDG Architects

Landscape Engineer: MESA Landscape Architects

Interior Designer: Faulkner Design Group

This facility is the first independent residential hospice care center in Dallas. The center, located on a 9.3-acre campus, includes an inpatient care center that has 36 private suites with sleeping and dressing areas for families, customizable audio feeds for music or nature sounds and bedside-vigil spaces for the terminally ill.

After work was underway, the team discovered that the site was a former construction landfill, where concrete, steel and construction waste had been left from previous projects. As a result, crews had to excavate and remove more than 350 loads of trash before pier drilling and structural foundation installation could begin. The project team maintained good relations with nearby residents, providing 48 hours’ notice of any early-morning concrete pours.

Construction personnel completed an onsite safety orientation before entering the project site. All subcontractors were required to hold weekly safety meetings with their employees and turn in daily preliminary hazard analysis forms for every task during the day. All construction personnel attended a weekly “all hands on deck” safety meeting. Safety protocols ensured that the 201,185 man-hours worked resulted in zero lost-time injuries and zero recordables.

The contractor coordinated a composite cleaning crew every Thursday, where each trade partner allocated one laborer for every 10 men on site to clean all three levels of both buildings.



