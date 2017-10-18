Cultural/Worship Award of Merit: Witte Museum

Witte Museum

San Antonio

Award of Merit

Owner: The Witte Museum

Lead Design Firm: Lake Flato Architects

General Contractor: Linbeck Group LLC

Civil Engineer: Pape-Dawson Engineers

Structural Engineer: Datum Engineers

MEP Engineer: TLC Engineering

Architecture & Exhibit Lighting: Available Lighting

A/V Acoustical Consultant: Bonner and Associates

Renovations and new construction were included in the scope of this $31-million project on the Witte Museum campus, which was established in 1926 along the banks of the San Antonio River. Crews worked in the seven different buildings on the campus, several of which have historic designations.

The project also included new construction of a 19,000-sq-ft, stand-alone multipurpose building and a remote central plant. Given the historic nature of many of the buildings, design changes were often made on the fly as unknown systems and conditions were uncovered. The project team also had to develop solutions and perform work while drawings were still being completed.

Crews worked during the museum’s operating hours, requiring careful coordination to avoid disrupting staff and guests. During demolition, teams also uncovered hidden concrete columns and beams. Their removal demanded special attention because some of them were located within exhibit spaces.



