Cultural/Worship Award of Merit: Witte Museum
Witte Museum
San Antonio
Award of Merit
Owner: The Witte Museum
Lead Design Firm: Lake Flato Architects
General Contractor: Linbeck Group LLC
Civil Engineer: Pape-Dawson Engineers
Structural Engineer: Datum Engineers
MEP Engineer: TLC Engineering
Architecture & Exhibit Lighting: Available Lighting
A/V Acoustical Consultant: Bonner and Associates
Renovations and new construction were included in the scope of this $31-million project on the Witte Museum campus, which was established in 1926 along the banks of the San Antonio River. Crews worked in the seven different buildings on the campus, several of which have historic designations.
The project also included new construction of a 19,000-sq-ft, stand-alone multipurpose building and a remote central plant. Given the historic nature of many of the buildings, design changes were often made on the fly as unknown systems and conditions were uncovered. The project team also had to develop solutions and perform work while drawings were still being completed.
Crews worked during the museum’s operating hours, requiring careful coordination to avoid disrupting staff and guests. During demolition, teams also uncovered hidden concrete columns and beams. Their removal demanded special attention because some of them were located within exhibit spaces.
