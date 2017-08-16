ENR New England Announces 2017 Best Projects Winners

ENR New England is excited to announce that the Best Projects 2017 competition winners have been revealed. The Best Project safety award winners, which are juried by a separate group of safety experts, are listed here.

The winners listed below will be profiled in depth in the Dec. 25 print issue of ENR New England, and an awards presentation will be Dec. 12 in Boston. Visit www.enrbestprojectsawards.com for more info or to register.

Five industry judges reviewed and discussed 29 projects located throughout the region, including Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Projects were evaluated on the ability of the project team to overcome challenges, contribution to the industry and community, safety and construction and design quality. If your project didn’t win this year, please be sure to submit next year!

Judges could select any combination of Best Project-level category winners and Award of Merit honorees. Judges will also designate an overall Project of the Year from the Best Project-level winners listed below – we’ll announce that winner at the December awards banquet and in the December print issue.

ENR New England’s first-ever Design Firm of the Year, Elkus Manfredi Architects, will also be honored at the banquet, as well as the New England Legacy Award winner. To nominate someone for the legacy award click here.

So, without further ado, the winners are:

Airport/Transit

Award of Merit: Worcester Regional Transit Authority Vehicle Maintenance, Operations and Storage Facility, located in Worcester, Mass. Submitted by STV.

Cultural/Worship

Award of Merit: “Into the Light” – James Turrell Installation at MASS MoCa, located in North Adams, Mass. Submitted by Linebeck Group LLC.

Energy/Industrial

Best Project: Sea2shore: The Renewable Link, located in Rhode Island. Submitted by National Grid.

Award of Merit: Barrett Street 16.5MW Ground Mount Solar, located in Oxford, Mass. Submitted by Cont Enterprises Inc.

Health Care

Best Project: Hartford Hospital Bone and Joint Institute, located in Hartford. Submitted by Gilbane Building Co.

Higher Education/Research

Best Project: Pagliuca Harvard Life Lab, located in Allston, Mass. Submitted by Shepley Bulfinch.

Award of Merit: University of Massachusetts Amherst-- Design Building, located in Amherst, Mass. Submitted by Suffolk Construction.

Award of Merit: Harvard Business School Ruth Mulan Chu Chao Center, located in Allston, Mass. Submitted by Lee Kennedy Co. Inc.

Highways/Bridges

Best Project: Route 79/I-195 Interchange Improvements, located in Fall River, Mass. Submitted by VHB.



Award of Merit: The Gut Bridge Replacement Project, located in South Bristol, Maine. Submitted by Cianbro Corp and Hardesty & Hanover.

Interiors/Tenant Improvement

Best Project: Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Boston Office Relocation, located in Boston. Submitted by Gilbane Building Co.

Award of Merit: Arup, located in Boston. Submitted by Arup.

K-12 Education

Best Project: Sandy Hook Elementary School, located in Newtown, Conn. Submitted by Consigli Construction Co. Inc.

Award of Merit: Winthrop Middle/High School, Winthrop, Mass. Submitted by Gilbane Building Co.

Landscape/Urban Development

Best Project: Williams College: Demolition of Sawyer Library and Construction of New Quad, located in Williamstown, Mass. Submitted by J.H. Maxymillian Inc.

Manufacturing

Award of Merit: Biologics Development Building and Clinical Manufacturing Building, located in Devens, Mass. Submitted by Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Office/Retail/Mixed-Use

Best Project: 50 + 60 Binney Street, located in Cambridge, Mass. Submitted by Turner Construction Co.

Renovation/Restoration

Best Project: Old Chapel at UMass Amherst Restoration, located in Amherst, Mass. Submitted by STV.



Award of Merit: Boston Public Library, Central Library Renovation, located in Boston. Submitted by Consigli Construction Co. Inc.

Small Project (under $10 million)

Best Project: Main Street Bridge Replacement, located in Chester, Conn. Submitted by TranSystems.

Award of Merit: Downtown Transit Center, located in Burlington, Vt. Submitted by VHB.

Sports/Entertainment

Award of Merit: University of New Hampshire Wildcat Stadium, located in Durham, N.H. Submitted by PC Construction Co.

Water/Environment

Best Project: Construction of an 8 Million mgd Water Treatment Plant, Falmouth, Mass. Submitted by Methuen Construction Co. Inc.

Award of Merit: Meriden Green, located in Meriden, Conn. Submitted by Milone & MacBroom Inc.