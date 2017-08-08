ENR MidAtlantic Announces Best Project Winners

ENR MidAtlantic is excited to announce that the Best Projects 2017 competition winners have been revealed. The Excellence in Safety Award, which is juried by a separate group of safety experts, will be announced at a later date.

The winners listed below will be profiled in depth in the October 23 print issue of ENR MidAtlantic, and an awards presentation will be Nov. 2 in Baltimore. Visit www.enrbestprojectsawards.com for more info or to register.

Two panels of industry judges reviewed and discussed more than 60 projects located throughout the region, including Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia.

The five judges—including architects, engineers and contractors—were divided into two groups and assigned a group of categories. Projects were evaluated on the ability of the project team to overcome challenges, contribution to the industry and community, safety and construction and design quality. Due to the large number of entries, we can only honor a fraction of the projects that are submitted each year, so if your project didn’t win this year, please be sure to submit next year!

Judges could select any combination of Best Project-level category winners and Award of Merit honorees. Judges will also designate an overall Project of the Year from the Best Project-level winners listed below – we’ll announce that winner in our October issue and at the banquet.

The firms that were selected throughout the year as our Owner, Design Firm, Contractor and Specialty Contractor of the Year will also be honored at the banquet, as well as MidAtlantic’s Legacy Award winner. To nominate someone for the legacy award click here.

So, without further ado, the winners are:

Cultural/Worship

Best Project: Science Museum of Virginia Renovations, located in Richmond, Va. Submitted by W.M. Jordan Co.

Award of Merit: Museum of the American Revolution, located in Philadelphia. Submitted by INTECH Construction LLC.

Energy/Industrial

Best Project: Manning LNG Storage and Trucking Facility, located in Meshoppen, Pa. Submitted by Cianbro Corp.

Award of Merit: Smithsonian 623.67 kW Solar, located in Fort Royal, Va. Submitted by Cont Enterprises Inc.

Government/Public Building

Best Project: U.S. Diplomacy Center Pavilion, located in District of Columbia. Submitted by Gilbane Building Co.

Award of Merit: Montgomery County Multi-Agency Service Park MCPS & MNCPPC Facilities Maintenance Depots, located in Gaithersburgh, Md. Submitted by Hensel Phelps.

Health Care

Best Project: Valley Health Cancer Center, located in Winchester, Va. Submitted by Howard Shockey & Sons Inc.

Award of Merit: Bunny Mellon Healing Garden Dedicated to the First Ladies of the United States, located in District of Columbia. Submitted by DAVIS Construction.

Higher Education/Research

Best Project: University of Pennsylvania, New College House, located in Philadelphia. Submitted by INTECH Construction LLC.

Award of Merit: Roberts Center for Pediatric Research, located in Philadelphia. Submitted by LF Driscoll.

Award of Merit: Center for Natural Sciences, Mathematics, and Nursing at Bowie State University, located in Bowie, Md. Submitted by Clark Construction Group LLC.

Highways/Bridges

Best Project: Elizabeth River Tunnels Project, located in Portsmouth and Norfolk, Va. Submitted by SKW Constructors (a Skanska, Kiewit, Weeks Marine JV).

Award of Merit: Crum Creek Viaduct Replacement Project, located in Swarthmore, Pa. Submitted by FIGG.

Interiors/Tenant Improvement

Best Project: Exelon Headquarters Tower Fit-out, located in Baltimore. Submitted by Turner Construction Co.

Award of Merit: Sands Capital Management, located in Arlington, Va. Submitted by DAVIS Construction.

K-12 Education

Best Project: Horace Mann Elementary School, located in District of Columbia. Submitted by Marshall Moya Design.

Award of Merit: BASIS Independent McLean, located in McLean, Va. Submitted by Gilbane Building Co.

Landscape/Urban Development

Best Project: T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge, located in Richmond, Va. Submitted by Howard Shockey & Sons Inc.

Manufacturing

Best Project: Northern Virginia Sterling II Data Center, located in Sterling, Va. Submitted by HITT Contracting Inc.

Office/Retail/Mixed-Use

Best Project: Exelon Tower at Harbor Point, located in Baltimore. Submitted by Armada Hoffler Construction Co.

Award of Merit: West End Square 50, located in the District of Columbia. Submitted by Clark Construction Group LLC.

Renovation/Restoration

Best Project: Recreation Pier Sagamore Pendry Hotel, located in Baltimore. Submitted by Whitney Bailey Cox & Magnani LLC.

Award of Merit: 1789 Massachusetts Avenue, NW Renovation and Restoration, located in the District of Columbia. Submitted by Grunley Construction Co. Inc.

Award of Merit: Deco at CNB Apartments, located in Richmond, Va. Submitted by W.M. Jordan Co.

Residential/Hospitality

Best Project: “The Main” Norfolk Hilton Hotel and Parking Deck, located in Norfolk, Va. Submitted by W.M. Jordan Co.

Award of Merit: Adaire, located in Tysons Corner, Va. Submitted by John Moriarty & Associates.

Small Project (under $10 million)

Best Project: DPR Reston Net Zero Energy Office, located in Reston, Va. Submitted by DPR Construction.

Award of Merit: Johns Hopkins University 1812 Ashland Avenue Technology Ventures and Fast Forward Space, located in Baltimore. Submitted by Gilbane Building Co.

Award of Merit: Turkish Airlines Lounge, Dulles, Va. Submitted by Turner Construction Co.

Sports/Entertainment

Best Project: Athletic and Recreation Pavilion, located in Radnor, Pa. Submitted by Warfel Construction Co.

Award of Merit: MGM National Harbor Resort, located in Oxon Hill, Md. Submitted by ECS Mid-Atlantic LLC.

Water/Environment

Best Project: South Potomac Supply Improvement Project, located in Temple Hills, Md. Submitted by Garney Cos, Inc.

Award of Merit: New Greensboro Wastewater Treatment Plant, located in Greensboro, Md. Submitted by American Contracting