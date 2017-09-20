Pulse: Project News for the Week of September 25, 2017

Planning

Arkansas The University of Arkansas is planning to completely restore and renovate Memorial Hall, including restoring the historic ballroom for classes and special events. The 58,000-sq-ft building is Collegiate Gothic in style and was erected in 1940. The project is valued at $19 million. University of Arkansas, One University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, 72701. DR#17-00594733.

Colorado The Denver Dept. of Aviation is planning an extensive upgrade of Denver International Airport’s main terminal, which spans over 70,000 sq m of floor space. The upgrade will entail moving the exposed TSA screening checkpoints to Level 6; increasing check-in counter space; building a new meet-and-greet area at the south end of the terminal; creating a new international passenger welcome center, with seating, food and retail; and upgrading escalators, elevators and restrooms. Saunders Construction Inc. has been selected as the construction manager. The project is valued at $1.8 million. Denver Dept. of Aviation, Attn: Kenneth Ho, Director of Program Development, 8500 Pena Blvd., Denver, 80249. DR#15-00422852.

Georgia The City of Griffin is planning to build a new business-jet-friendly airport with a 5,000-ft runway. Once it is operating, the current Griffin Spalding Airport, with a 3,700-ft runway, will be closed. The project is valued at $47.5 million. City of Griffin, Attn: Anthony Dukes, Transportation Plan Manager, 100 S. Hill St., Griffin, 30223. DR#12-00586616.

Maryland Ryan Homes is planning to build Oldham Crossing, a townhouse development with 177 homes, in Baltimore. The design-build firm H&H Rock Cos. has been chosen to carry out the project, which is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Ryan Homes, 1267 Colonnade Ln., Bel Air, 21014. DR#17-00693263.

Nevada Club Fortune Casino/Gaming Ventures of Las Vegas plans to expand its casino in Henderson by adding the Fortune Senior Independent Living Apartments. The three-story, 182,000-sq-ft facility will contain 150 units and underground parking. Cunningham Group is the designer. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Fortune Casino/Gaming Ventures of Las Vegas, 725 S. Racetrack Rd., Henderson, 89015. DR#15-00421552.

New York Amerigas Propane LP is planning to carry out the Pontiac Bay cleanup project. Pontiac Bay is a two-acre bay on the eastern shore of Lake Flower, in the village of Saranac Lake. The project entails excavating a 76,000-sq-ft area in Pontiac Bay to a depth of 7 ft to remove an estimated 16,900 cu yd of coal-tar-contaminated sediment. The bay will be dammed up and dewatered so the work can take place. A site investigation performed in 2013 and 2014 by the New York State Dept. of Environmental Conservation detected coal-tar wastes and “significantly elevated levels of manufactured gas-plant wastes” in the soil and groundwater at the former Saranac Lake Gas Co. plant, on Payeville Lane. The project’s remedial design work is being performed by the DEC. The work is expected to start in fall 2018, following the selection of a contractor. The project is valued at $9.3 million, which will be paid by the state’s Superfund program. Amerigas Propane LP, 460 N. Guelph Rd., King of Prussia, Pa. 19406. DR#17-00765115.

Pennsylvania Metropolitan Development Group Inc. is planning to construct the Perry Village townhouse development, in Shoemakersville. The 140-unit complex will be located at the intersection of state Route 61 and Bellevue Avenue in Perry Township. The project is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Metropolitan Development Group Inc., 1030 Reed Ave., Wyomissing, 19610. DR#14-00606304.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Arizona Sierra Building Systems is remodeling the Latter-Day Saints Temple, in Mesa. Sketch Architecture Co. is the project designer. The project is valued at $12.2 million and is expected to be completed by April 2020. Sierra Building Systems, 2350 E. Germann Rd., Chandler, 85286. DR#17-00605618.

California R.D. Olson Construction has begun building Hotel Trio, in Healdsburg. The four-story, 82,638-sq-ft building will contain 122 guest rooms, a bar, a meeting room, a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, and multiple outdoor patios with fireplaces. Axis/GFA Architecture + Design is the designer. The project is valued at $24 million, and construction is expected to be completed by April 2018. R.D. Olson Construction, Attn: Matt Grubb, Vice President, Construction, 2955 Main St., Irvine, 92614. DR#17-00751533.

Massachusetts Shawmut Design & Construction Co., as the construction manager-at-risk, is renovating the 63,000-sq-ft Gibbs Middle School, in Arlington. Finegold Alexander & Associates Inc. is the designer of the project, which is valued at $20 million. Shawmut Design & Construction Co., 560 Harrison Ave., Boston, 02118. DR#16-00650330.

Michigan Dan’s Excavating soon expects to begin carrying out improvements to Dequindre Road. The project involves 1.45 miles of reconstruction and widening, including work on pavement removal, hot-mix-asphalt surfacing, concrete pavements, curbs, gutters, sidewalks and ramps, earth excavation, aggregate base, geo-textile fabric, storm sewers, box culverts, drainage and signals on Dequindre Road, from Long Lake Road north to Burning Bush Road in the cities of Troy and Sterling Heights. The project is valued at $12.9 million. Dan’s Excavating Inc., 12955 23-Mile Rd., Shelby Township, 48315. DR#17-00709356.

Ohio Kokosing Industrial Inc. is carrying out an improvement project at Toledo’s downtown storage basin. The work includes constructing a below-grade 17-million-gallon concrete storage basin, with a dewatering pump station and a flushing gates system. To route the flow to the storage basin, it also will provide conveyance piping as follows: a 48-in.-dia sewer, to convey flow from the existing sewer at the intersection of Locust and Water streets to the existing tunnel at the intersection of Lagrange and Water streets; a 108-in.-dia tunnel, to convey flow from the existing tunnel structure at the intersection of Lagrange and Water streets to the storage basin; and a 72-in.-dia sewer, to convey flow from the existing sewer at the inter-section of Magnolia and Water streets to the storage basin. The existing downtown tunnel drop-shaft structures also will be modified. Construction is expected to be completed by February 2020. The project is valued at $44.4 million. Kokosing Industrial Inc., Attn: Sonja Nichols, Estimating, 6235 Westerville Rd., Westerville, 43081. DR#13-00435657.

South Dakota Ag Processing Inc., a cooperative, has begun constructing a soybean plant, in Aberdeen. When completed in fall 2019, the plant is expected to process up to 45 million bushels of soybeans annually. The project is valued at $75 million. Ag Processing Inc., 12700 W. Dodge Rd., Omaha, Neb. 68154. DR#17-00642322.

Wisconsin JP Cullen & Sons Inc. has begun carrying out an improvement project at the University of Wisconsin Health Sciences Learning Center, in Madison. The work includes interior remodeling and curriculum enhancements to an existing four-story atrium building, with a mechanical penthouse and basement parking levels. The curriculum enhancements include a new 12,000-sq-ft clinical skills-assessment suite of 24 simulated patient-exam rooms and associated support spaces, including HVAC, electrical, plumbing and technology upgrades; a new 12,000-sq-ft multipurpose active learning center, with operable partition dividers, raised access flooring, adjacent restroom expansion, and HVAC, electrical and technology upgrades; and a new 6,300-sq-ft silent-study suite, along with the remodeling of the five student houses. OPN Architects is the designer of the project, which is valued at $10.6 million. JP Cullen & Sons Inc., P.O. Box 5957, Janesville, 53547. DR#17-00646943.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Florida 10/4 The City of Altamonte Springs is requesting proposals for engineering services to design an east-west multi-use trail connector between the Seminole Wekiva Trail and Sanlando Park to the west and the Altamonte SunRail station to the east. Designed for pedestrians and bicyclists, the project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. The City of Altamonte Springs, Attn: Barbara Kiser, Procurement Division Manager, 225 Newburyport Ave., Altamonte Springs, 32701. DR#17-00770878.

New York 10/5 The Ulster County Purchasing Dept. is seeking bidders to carry out the renovation and upgrading of the Business Resource Center, located at One Development Court, for use as the Ulster County Family Court facility. The project is valued at $10 million. Ulster County Purchasing Dept., Attn: Ed Jordan, Deputy Director, 310 Flatbush Ave., Kingston, 12401. DR#14-00622169.

Pennsylvania 10/11 The Pennsylvania Dept. of General Services is requesting proposals from firms interested in carrying out the renovation of Amos Hall, at Lincoln University, for use as the college’s information technology center and university museum. The renovations and new addition will provide four classrooms, a technology laboratory, flexible space for visual-arts and museum studies, visual-arts teaching facilities, storage and exhibition spaces for the university’s African art collection, and permanent and temporary gallery spaces. The project is valued at $12 million. Pennsylvania Dept. of General Services, Attn: Sharon Price, 1800 Herr St., Harrisburg, 17125. DR#17-00621356.

Kansas 10/17 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders to carry out a levee improvement project, in Marysville. The scope of work includes construction of an under-seepage berm for an existing earthen levee, structural modification of an existing gate well structure and existing pump stations, installation of new relief wells and modification of an existing floodwall, including drilled shafts and drilled piers. Work also will include habitat mitigation, comprising reforestation. The project is valued at between $10 million and $25 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Willie Hodges, 601 E. 12th St., Kansas City, Mo. 64106. DR#17-00726862.

Alaska 10/24 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking design-build bidders to construct an aircraft weather shelter, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The work will consist of designing and building a 16-bay, 77,385-sq-ft aircraft shelter with reinforced-concrete floors and walls, as well as ceiling, lightning and surge protection and electrical grounding, including utilities and aircraft-rated pavements. The facility must be able to withstand wind loads, seismic effects and Arctic conditions as prescribed in applicable codes and design guides; special foundations are included for Arctic conditions. The project is valued at $71 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: Kathy Kinnett, P.O. Box 6898, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, 99506. DR#17-00660667.

