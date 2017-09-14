Merrick CFO Henline, 57, Dies in Hang-Gliding Accident

Mark Henline, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Greenwood Village, Colo.-based design firm Merrick & Co., died on Sept. 7 in Lakewood, Colo., after a hang-gliding accident, the firm announced on Sept. 11. He was 57.

Henline joined the firm in 2006 and assumed his current role in 2008. He had been corporate controller at consultant Conestoga-Rovers & Associates.

“Mark was the ultimate financial professional,” said Christopher Sherry, Merrick president and COO.

A celebration of his life will be held Sept. 16 at 11:00 at Merrick’s headquarters, 5970 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village, Colo.